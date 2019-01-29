Here's a look at five important and trending articles from across the internet on Tuesday.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Apple FaceTime bug lets people eavesdrop on your iPhone or Mac without your knowledge

Your phone is listening.

Trump ordered 15,000 new border and immigration officers — but got thousands of vacancies instead

The hiring surge has not begun.

10 easy ways you can tell for yourself that the Earth is not flat

#science.

Facebook moves to block ad transparency tools

Not so much with the transparency at the Facebook.

CDC says don't kiss that hedgehog

But there little faces are so cute!!!