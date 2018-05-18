A look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Friday.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

In the second Gilded Age, the mansions get bigger, and the homeless get closer

A little bit of history repeating.

Firefighters warn popular home trends can lead to dangerous fires

Do the Property Brothers know about this?

Bear spotted in Mesa neighborhood

Eastside folks make sure and hide your picnic baskets.

What time is the Royal Wedding in Arizona? How do I watch it?

Meghan Markle should play Meghan Markle in the lifetime movie.

Is 'Deadpool 2' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Is Maximum Dadcore a thing?

Bonus Shirley Bassey link

© 2018 KPNX