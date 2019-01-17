Here are a few trending stories from around the web. This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.
It’s Week 4 Of The Shutdown. Americans Still Think Trump Is To Blame.
More blame… less game.
SpaceX to Build Mars Ships in Texas, Not Los Angeles
Spaceships are bigger in Texas
Bob Costas and NBC Sports quietly, officially part ways
Thanks for the quality work Bob Costas.
Most Facebook users still in the dark about its creepy ad practices, Pew finds
Your Facebook profile and also how Facebook profiles you.
When to watch the Super Wolf Blood Moon in Arizona Sunday night
Super Wolf Blood Moon should have been a Soundgarden Album title.