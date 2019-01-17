Here are a few trending stories from around the web. This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

It’s Week 4 Of The Shutdown. Americans Still Think Trump Is To Blame.

More blame… less game.

SpaceX to Build Mars Ships in Texas, Not Los Angeles

Spaceships are bigger in Texas

Bob Costas and NBC Sports quietly, officially part ways

Thanks for the quality work Bob Costas.

Most Facebook users still in the dark about its creepy ad practices, Pew finds

Your Facebook profile and also how Facebook profiles you.

When to watch the Super Wolf Blood Moon in Arizona Sunday night

Super Wolf Blood Moon should have been a Soundgarden Album title.