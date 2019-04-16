Take a look at five articles trending across the internet on Tuesday. This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

One of those moments of history that mark a lifetime.

Notre Dame fire: French president vows to rebuild, seeks international help

The human spirit unites in the face of tragedy.

Emotional video shows Parisians singing ‘Ave Maria' in front of burning Notre Dame

Rim to Rim anybody?

The Absolute Best Hike in Every State

Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

CDC reports 90 new measles cases as outbreak approaches record

Plan that spring break trip accordingly.

Gasoline prices in San Diego soar above $4 per gallon