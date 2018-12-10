A look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Friday.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Arizona early voting has begun, so here's how to vote early

Did you get your ballot yet?

Gender wars: Women were driving the midterms for Democrats. Can a backlash boost the GOP?

Did you get your ballot yet?

Mega Millions soars to $548 million, third-largest ever

Did you get your ticket yet?

Made and Distributed in the U.S.A.: Online Disinformation

So many trolls… so little troll checkers.

Pentagon grounds F-35 fighter jets in wake of crash for mandatory inspections

Lots of issues with these planes.

© 2018 KPNX