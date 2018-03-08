A look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Friday.
This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.
Monsoon storms bring massive wall of dust, down power lines in the Valley
Also
Evacuations ordered in Mayer area after heavy rains flood Big Bug Creek
#azwx
California wildfires roar into 'uncharted territory'
Gov. says fires will cost billions of dollars.
Google plans to launch censored search engine in China, leaked documents reveal
Should freedom to information be considered a human right?
She Did That: Because of Beyoncé, Tyler Mitchell Is the First Black Photographer to Shoot a Vogue Cover
This is how a celebrity should use their power.
A Japanese medical university lowered women’s test scores because it was a “necessary evil”
The patriarchy is real.
Bonus Toto
Toto Returns the Favor and Covers Weezer “Hash Pipe”