Monsoon storms bring massive wall of dust, down power lines in the Valley

Evacuations ordered in Mayer area after heavy rains flood Big Bug Creek

California wildfires roar into 'uncharted territory'

Gov. says fires will cost billions of dollars.

Google plans to launch censored search engine in China, leaked documents reveal

Should freedom to information be considered a human right?

She Did That: Because of Beyoncé, Tyler Mitchell Is the First Black Photographer to Shoot a Vogue Cover

This is how a celebrity should use their power.

A Japanese medical university lowered women’s test scores because it was a “necessary evil”

The patriarchy is real.

Bonus Toto

Toto Returns the Favor and Covers Weezer “Hash Pipe”

