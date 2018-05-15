A look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Tuesday.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Why Arizona sports gambling won't be legal for a while

Looks like Vegas is still the best option… for now.

Valley mom brought back to life moments before delivering her daughter

Shot to the heart – Bon Jovi

You’re not selling out… you’re blowing up

Kevin Feige Has “Plans” for Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan, in the MCU

The current Ms. Marvel debuted in 2013 and has quickly become a fan favorite.

Sources: Next OWL slots to cost $30-60 million

I’ll gladly pay you $30 to $60 million next week for an E-Sports franchise today.

© 2018 KPNX