‘It’s going to get worse before it gets better’: Ducey on Arizona drought
Arizona has to deal with water issues.
Flagstaff police warn people not to approach wild animals after coyote bites person
File under common sense.
Two killed, 40 detained in new gay purge in Chechnya
The IRS is recalling 46,000 workers to handle tax returns
The shutdown continues…
Facebook to Invest $300 Million in Local News Initiatives
Dollar dollar bill.