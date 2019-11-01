Take a look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Friday. This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Federal employees set to miss first paycheck as shutdown continues 

Border crisis spawning pocketbook crisis.

Phoenix City Council votes to increase water rates in case of Colorado River shortage 

Only so much water to go around.

Ocean Warming Is Accelerating Faster Than Thought, New Research Finds 

The Earth’s heat absorbing oceans are absorbing more heat than previously thought.

Wife of one of Norway's richest men abducted; ransom demanded 

Crypto-kidnapping.

A bigger life in a smaller city 

It’s all about that work/life balance ya’ll.