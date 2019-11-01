Take a look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Friday. This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Federal employees set to miss first paycheck as shutdown continues

Border crisis spawning pocketbook crisis.

Phoenix City Council votes to increase water rates in case of Colorado River shortage

Only so much water to go around.

Ocean Warming Is Accelerating Faster Than Thought, New Research Finds

The Earth’s heat absorbing oceans are absorbing more heat than previously thought.

Wife of one of Norway's richest men abducted; ransom demanded

Crypto-kidnapping.

A bigger life in a smaller city

It’s all about that work/life balance ya’ll.