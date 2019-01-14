Here's a look at five trending and interesting stories from around the web on Monday.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Air traffic controllers, working without pay, ramp up shutdown pressure

The longest shutdown in U.S. History continues with no end in sight.

Canadian air traffic controllers send pizzas to U.S. counterparts working without pay

Thanks, Canada!!!

Milstead, after White House event, says wall needed for border ‘crisis’

Head of Arizona Department of Public Safety is calling for a wall on the Southern Border.

Americans aren't making enough babies to replace ourselves

An influx of immigration is needed to keep the population stable.

Is Tehran spying on Southern California? Feds say O.C. waiter and ‘Chubby’ from Long Beach were agents of Iran

Iranian Spies busted in SOCAL?