A look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Monday.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

'Unbelievable': Six die, thousands flee relentless California Carr Fire

California’s burning

CEOs of Arizona's largest companies earned more than ever in 2017 – pay jumped 47 percent

Average CEO in Arizona earned about 80 times more that the average worker.

The world's largest solar farm rises in the remote Egyptian desert

Arizona has some remote desert. Where is our solar farm.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she has ‘at least 5 more years’ on the Supreme Court. Her fans rejoice.

RBG in the SCOTUS house for 5 more years.

Canadian Eatery Puts Tiny Chairs Around the Little ‘Table’ That Comes Inside Pizza Boxes

I heart tiny pizza chairs.

Bonus Bowie

David Bowie - Five Years

© 2018 KPNX