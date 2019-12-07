SEATTLE — Watch KING 5 News live coverage in the player above.

A magnitude 4.6. earthquake hit east of Everett Friday morning, with the shaking felt by thousands of people.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor struck at 2:51 a.m, about 10 miles southeast of Everett. It was about six miles underground.

The earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks, including a 3.5 earthquake two minutes after the initial quake. Here's the timeline, according to USGS:

2:51 a.m. - 4.6 earthquake

2:53 a.m. - 3.5 earthquake

2:56 a.m. - 1.7 earthquake

2:59 a.m. - 0.9 earthquake

3:28 a.m. - 1.6 earthquake

3:50 a.m. - 1.5 earthquake

4:24 a.m. - 1.2 earthquake

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says it hasn't received any reports of injuries.

However, people across the region said they were woken up by the earthquake.

Kim Sawyer of Monroe was on the top floor of her building when the shaking started.

"It seemed like it lasted a long time," Sawyer said. "It didn’t feel like it was going to stop."

Alisha Skoglund of Monroe was getting up to get ready for work when the earthquake struck. Skoglund said it was her first earthquake, and at first she wasn't sure if it was her dad waking her up or if it was a quake.

"A little shaken from it," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.