1 killed, at least 3 wounded in shooting at high school football game in Oklahoma

CHOCTAW, Okla. — A teenager was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting during a high school football game Friday night in Oklahoma where a police officer also fired a weapon, authorities said.

In a statement, Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall confirmed that a 16-year-old boy died from his injuries. A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest, and is listed in stable condition in the ICU.

Marshall said the two other victims were school-aged girls who were injured trying to get away from the shooting. They suffered broken wrists and one suffered a broken leg.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between at least two men.

No arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting, although two guns and several bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger said off-duty Del City officers were at the game providing security and one of them fired his weapon but was not injured.

“A Del City officer was involved in the shooting,” Berger said, adding that the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the officer's involvement in the shooting.