3 injured in Idaho middle school shooting; suspect captured

RIGBY, Idaho — A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school has left three people injured and a suspect in custody.

Police and ambulances responded to Rigby Middle School Thursday morning.

Law enforcement told Idaho Falls television station KIFI-TV that two students and one adult had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter has been identified as a male student. His name and age have not been released.

Two other students and a custodian were wounded in the shooting, officials say. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the victims' injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

"Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School," Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin told KIFI. "What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students."

Students were being evacuated to a nearby high school.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little acknowledged the shooting in a Tweet Thursday morning.

"I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today's tragic events," Little wrote. "Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident. I am staying updated on the situation."

Rigby, a town of under 5,000 people, is located just north of Idaho Falls in eastern Idaho.

