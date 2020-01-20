LOS ANGELES — Stars are gathering at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman will have two chances to win Sunday night, but the awards' ability to forecast the Academy Awards is unclear.

Among the films vying for the screen actors’ top honor are Oscar heavyweights “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and “The Irishman.”

They are competing for best ensemble with “Parasite,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “Bombshell.”

But the best-picture front-runner “1917” wasn't nominated for the actors' top award.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are at 8 p.m. EST and broadcast live on TNT and TBS.

