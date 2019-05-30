Nearly 115 tons of imported fish products are under recall because they were not submitted for import re-inspection when they entered the United States. Federal regulators are concerned the fish may be in the freezers of consumers or restaurants.

The USDA says the recall involves two separate California companies which received the fish from a Vietnamese company that was not eligible to export Siluriformes fish to the United States.

Richwell Group, Inc., which does business as Maxfield Seafood out of City of Industry, Calif., has recalled approximately 160,020 pounds of Siluriformes fish products. Specifically, the items are Yellow Walking Fish and Mystus Fish. They include:

Varying weights of packages containing 2 pieces of “FARM RAISED INDIVIDUALLY QUICK FROZEN” “FROZEN HEADLESS YELLOW WALKING FISH Clarias macrocephalics”

Varying weights of packages containing 3 pieces of “FARM RAISED INDIVIDUALLY QUICK FROZEN” “FROZEN HEADLESS YELLOW WALKING FISH Clarias macrocephalics”

Varying weights of packages containing 2 pieces of “FARM RAISED INDIVIDUALLY QUICK FROZEN” “FROZEN YELLOW WALKING FISH Clarias macrocephalics”

Varying weights of packages containing 3 pieces of “FARM RAISED INDIVIDUALLY QUICK FROZEN” “FROZEN YELLOW WALKING FISH Clarias macrocephalics”

14-oz. packages of “WILD CAUGHT INDIVIDUALLY VACUUM PACK” “FROZEN HEADLESS CLEANED MYSTUS FISH”

J Deluca Fish Company Inc., which does business as Nautilus Seafood of Wilmington, Calif., has also issued a recall for 69,590 pounds of Yellow Walking Fish. They include:

Varying weights of packages containing 2 pieces of “HEADLESS-CLEANED YELLOW WALKING FISH” “Clarias Macrocepphalus” “CA TRE VANG LAM SACH – CAT DAU” “FARM RAISED”

Varying weights of packages containing 2 pieces of “WHOLE YELLOW WALKING FISH” “Clarias Macrocepphalus” “CA TRE VANG NGUYEN CON” “FARM RAISED”

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to USDA. Anyone who has the fish is advised to not eat it and to either throw it away or return it where it was purchased for a full refund.

The companies say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the recalls.