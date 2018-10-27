A shooter opened fire during a baby naming ceremony at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, killing 11 people and wounding six others, including four police officers, according to local officials.

"It's a very horrific crime scene. One of the worst that I've seen," said Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich, describing what he saw in the Tree of Life Synagogue.

In a press conference hours after the shooting, Hissrich said 11 people were killed. None of the people who were killed were children. Additionally, six people were injured, including four police officers.

The suspect was identified as Robert Bowers, a Pittsburgh resident, by officials during the press conference. Bowers was also injured, but officials said he was in fair condition. It wasn't clear how he was injured.

Authorities found an assault rifle and three handguns on scene. Bowers was believed to have acted alone, but his motive was not yet clear.

A bomb squad went through the scene and there's no evidence of any further threats. The FBI is taking the lead as this is considered a hate crime and now under federal investigation.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center system is treating multiple victims. Don Yealy said two of the six people injured were in critical condition. The victims included a 70-year-old man, 55-year-old police officer and a 61-year-old woman.

The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his sympathies on Twitter saying, "I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue today."

I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue today: pic.twitter.com/mwSWepc87x — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 27, 2018

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, President Donald Trump praised law enforcement and called the suspect in custody a "madman" and a "whacko." He also said that the country should "stiffen up laws" in regards to the death penalty and also proposed more protection inside the synagogue.

"If they had an armed guard inside, they could have stopped it immediately – maybe there wouldn’t have been anyone killed except him [the shooter]," he said.

Offering a different take, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, called the shooting an "absolute tragedy" in a statement that made reference to calls for tighter gun control laws.

"We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life," Wolf said. "But we have been saying "this one is too many" for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm's way."

The Tree of Life Synagogue is a fortress-like concrete building, its facade punctuated by rows of swirling, modernistic stained-glass windows illustrating the story of creation, the acceptance of God's law, the "life cycle" and "how human-beings should care for the earth and one another," according to its website. Among its treasures is a "Holocaust Torah," rescued from Czechoslovakia.

The synagogue was founded 150 years ago and offers members a "traditional Conservative service with a modern sense of family" and shabbat service on 9:45 a.m. Saturdays, according to the Tree of Life's website.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins are saying in separate statements on their Twitter pages that their "thoughts and prayers" are with all those affected by the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story, check back here for more updates.

