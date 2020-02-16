NEW YORK — A trailblazer among black women in the business world wants to help make sure that the stories of other pioneering women like her are not forgotten.

The HistoryMakers, an oral archive that's recorded the stories of more than 3,300 African Americans over the last 20 years, has launched The WomanMakers initiative. The project will focus on black women.

It's being started with a $1 million gift from Ursula Burns, the former head of Xerox and the first black woman to become the CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

FILE- In this Oct. 6, 2015 file photo, Ursula Burns speaks at the Eighth Annual John Wooden Global Leadership Award Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. Burns, a trailblazer among African American women in the business world, wants to help make sure that the stories of other pioneering women like her are not forgotten. The HistoryMakers, an oral archive that's recorded the stories of more than 3,300 African Americans over the last 20 years, has launched The WomanMakers initiative with a $1 million gift from Burns, the former head of Xerox. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for UCLA Anderson/AP Images, File)

AP