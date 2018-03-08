A wolf wanders its habitat on Aug. 4, 2018, at the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center, a nonprofit wildlife park and education facility in West Yellowstone, Montana, just outside Yellowstone National Park.

Katharine Lackey, USA TODAY

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming – Chris Packham still holds onto a copy of a 30-year-old National Geographic magazine about this iconic place.

Growing up in a British suburb, he could only read about Yellowstone and look at pictures of its wildlife and vast tracts of mostly untouched land, an uncommon sight on the comparatively small island of Great Britain.

"We cannot even imagine national parks on this scale," said Packham, a wildlife ecologist who regularly appears on TV programs. "It's one of those landscapes where it's truly epic in its proportions and scale."

Packham visited the park years ago during the winter, when the temperatures on his short visit dropped to a numbing 30 degrees below zero. Now, he's back – and this time he's bringing a message.

"You don't know what you've got here. What you've got is absolutely astonishing," said Packham, who will appear on Yellowstone Live, a four-night live National Geographic Channel show that airs Sunday through Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

A bald eagle monitors its enclosure on Aug. 4, 2018 at the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center, a nonprofit wildlife park and education facility in West Yellowstone, Montana, just outside Yellowstone National Park.

Katharine Lackey, USA TODAY

"In an over-crowded world where our natural resources are running thin, where our species are ever-increasingly imperiled – we should push the balance to protecting those species," he added.

That conservation effort is crucial in Yellowstone because, over the course of the year, many of the animals move far outside the boundaries of the protected park, where hunting is not permitted.

"I'm seeing a lot of inspiring and exciting things coming together around conserving these migrations, but it's slow," said Arthur Middleton, a wildlife ecologist who researches animals' movements inside and outside the park. "This stuff is the ultimate patience test in conservation because it takes people time to figure out what they can work together on. It's happening, but it takes years."

An elk lays down in the sun in Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 4, 2018.

Katharine Lackey, USA TODAY

Part of the conservation efforts involve reducing human-animal conflict, especially when it comes to the big predators – wolves, grizzly bears and mountain lions – that often butt up against the interests of ranchers and hunters eager to protect livestock and other animals that fall prey to the wildlife.

"Yellowstone's always telling a story, and I hope that can one day be the story it's starting to tell – to project how can people find common ground, whatever the issue is, and come together around a set of solutions that works," Middleton said. "We need to figure out how people can coexist with these creatures."

The number of creatures in the park, which opened in 1872, is staggering. In addition to the top predators, more than 60 mammal species, 285 bird species and a number of fish, amphibian and reptile species coexist within the park's 3,472 square miles, roughly the size of Delaware and Rhode Island combined.

Old Faithful erupts on Aug. 4, 2018 in Yellowstone National Park. The geyser puts on its show about every 90 minutes.

Katharine Lackey, USA TODAY

More than 4 million visitors annually stream into Yellowstone, the nation's first national park, not only to see the wildlife, but to experience the largest concentration of geothermal features in the world.

"I don't think people realize how much actually goes on here," said Jenna Wolfe, a former correspondent on NBC's Today show who will be a roving reporter on Yellowstone Live. "For most of America, Yellowstone National Park is about the postcards, and it's about the beautiful sunsets and it's about the glorious mountain ranges and whatnot, and if you peel back that first layer there's an entire world of wildlife that is not touched – that's just out living here in our country."

Yellowstone National Park: Make the most of your visit

That larger world of wildlife is just what National Geographic hopes to capture during its live broadcast, which will use 34 cameras, including nine Go Pros and a thermal one to measure heat radiating from the park's hot springs and geysers, including world famous Old Faithful. The show hopes to capture a wolf pack in a remote area of the park and will also show live footage inside a beaver den.

"They are natural wonders that you just can't park your car next to and kind of get the schedule and see it," said Middleton. "That's one of the things National Geographic can do through its platforms and through this broadcast is bring the hidden lives of these animals, that kind of natural wonder, to an audience that people like me will never reach otherwise."

When asked whether Yellowstone Live is specifically targeting a message of conservation, Allen Berman, executive producer of the show, said he wants to leave everything up to the viewers.

"We're simply showing Yellowstone as it really is. We're letting people take away from it what they want," he said. "Our expectation is that we will have people falling more in love with a place and therefore wanting to be more protective of it."

"We really are being true to it: This is the park and you've never seen it this way," he added.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com