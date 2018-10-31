Indian policemen gather next to the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya colony in Gujarat state, India, on Oct. 31. The 597-foot bronze statue of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel was inaugurated Wednesday by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Ajit Solanki, AP

India unveiled a record-breaking 597-foot bronze statue of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel, a political leader celebrated for his pursuit of independence, on Wednesday.

The structure in the western state of Gujarate, India, is the world's tallest statue. The previous record holder was the Spring Temple Buddha in China, which is 420 feet tall. India's new statue is nearly twice as tall as the Statue of Liberty, 305 feet with pedestal and foundation included. (Without counting its pedestal and foundation, the Statue of Liberty is 151 feet, making India's new statue about four times taller.)

India's towering statue is ironic, as Patel is humbly dressed: Loose-fitted clothing and open-toed sandals. His arms are relaxed at his side and his face shows a bland expression.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new statue, the "Statue of Unity," in a ceremony where he called the artwork a sign of hope for India. Not all locals agree though, as the $403 million price of the monument has been largely criticized.

More: NASA 'supersonic' parachute for Mars mission sets world record

A museum is also planned to open site of the statue of Patel, who was the country's first home minister after British colonialists left in 1947. The building will house 40,000 documents, 2,000 photographs and a research center dedicated to Patel’s life and work.

Icon of freedom: The Statue of Liberty

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com