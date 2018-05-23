TripAdvisor names the USA's best landmarks for 2018
01 / 25
1. Alcatraz Island, San Francisco: “The Rock” operated as a federal prison from 1934-1963, housed infamous inmates such as Al Capone and Whitey Bulger and inspired numerous novels and films. Today, travelers can take remarkable tours offering historical insights including a first-hand look at the prison cells and grounds. “A visit to Alcatraz is a must when visiting San Francisco. For the history of the prison and famous escapes, of course, but also for the island itself and its beautiful gardens and view on the city,” noted a TripAdvisor reviewer. TripAdvisor has also identified highly rated tours, for Alcatraz it's Jail and Sail: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductReview-g60713-d11447772-Jail_and_Sail_Alcatraz_Tour_and_Twilight_Bay_Cruise-San_Francisco_California.html
02 / 25
2. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco: Spanning 4,200 feet, this famous suspension bridge connecting San Francisco and Marin County is one of the most stunning landmarks in the world. Travelers can take in the breathtaking views of the bridge and bay with a leisurely walk across or on one of numerous popular bike tours. “Make sure you walk or ride a bike over it for the full experience! There are several look outs and each gives a different perspective of the bridge and city,” commented one TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: 3-Hour Bike Tour from San Francisco to Sausalito via the Golden Gate Bridge: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60713-d12033180-3_Hour_Bike_Tour_from_San_Francisco_to_Sausalito_via_the_Golden_Gate_Bridge-San_Francisco_California.html
03 / 25
3. Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.: The majestic Lincoln statue on the National Mall is an enduring symbol of American values. Visitors can read moving excerpts from the Gettysburg Address and Lincoln’s inaugural address. “The location and size of this Memorial are so impressive but it is the texts from Lincoln’s addresses that are most inspiring,” said one TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: DC After Dark tour: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g28970-d11470567-DC_After_Dark-Washington_DC_District_of_Columbia.html
04 / 25
4. Grand Central Terminal, New York City: A busy commuter railroad station in the heart of Manhattan that’s also renowned as an architectural wonder, Grand Central is a popular tourist draw for its striking interior design and variety of shops and restaurants. A TripAdvisor reviewer stated, “Grand Central is the most glamorous train terminal ever. Full of restaurants, shops. The ceiling is magical, painted with mythical figures, wonderful.” Experience: Grand Central Indoor Food Tour: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60763-d11485856-Grand_Central_Indoor_Food_Tour-New_York_City_New_York.html
05 / 25
5. USS Arizona Memorial, Honolulu: A solemn and respectful tribute to the lives lost in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, this memorial is situated above the sunken hull of the USS Arizona. “Learning about the history from a book and actually standing over the sunken ship containing our fallen soldiers are totally different things. This is sobering, thought-provoking, and memorable,” offered a TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: Deluxe Arizona Memorial and Historical City Tour: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g29222-d11463119-Deluxe_Arizona_Memorial_and_Historical_City_Tour-Oahu_Hawaii.html
06 / 25
6. Empire State Building, New York City: An iconic part of New York City’s skyline since 1931 and standing 1,200 feet high, this Art Deco building allows travelers to take in sensational views of Manhattan from its observation areas on the 86th and 102nd floors, day or night. “We had VIP tickets pre-booked and skipped all the lines, well worth the extra cost. Staff were friendly and knowledgeable. Great views of New York, really enjoyed our visit,” said one TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: Top Deck Express Pass & STATE Grill and Bar Dinner: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60763-d11854342-Viator_Exclusive_Empire_State_Building_Experience_Top_Deck_Express_Pass_STATE_Grill_and_Bar_Dinner-New_York_City_New_York.html
07 / 25
7. Statue of Liberty, New York City: Proudly standing 151 feet high, Lady Liberty remains the most recognizable symbol of American freedom. A TripAdvisor reviewer commented, “As beautiful as the statue is when driving by during the day or viewing from the lower Manhattan area, the statue is really impressive when sailing by after dark, on a cruise departing from New York. Even native New Yorkers were impressed.” Experience: Afternoon Statue of Liberty Tour with Pedestal Access: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60763-d11764603-Afternoon_Statue_of_Liberty_Tour_with_Pedestal_Access-New_York_City_New_York.html
08 / 25
8. Brooklyn Bridge, New York City: Opened in 1883 and spanning nearly 6,000 feet, the Brooklyn Bridge is one of the world’s most recognizable suspension bridges and a classic New York sight. “Visiting the Brooklyn Bridge, which is the bridge between Manhattan and Brooklyn, is a must see spot for those in the city. Walking over from DUMBO into Manhattan is your best bet, as you walk towards the incredible skyline of New York City. It's a truly marvelous experience,” exclaimed a TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: Brooklyn Bridge Guided Walking Tour: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60763-d11469972-Brooklyn_Bridge_Guided_Walking_Tour-New_York_City_New_York.html
09 / 25
9. Biltmore Estate, Asheville, N.C.: Once the home of George Washington Vanderbilt II, the 135,280-square-foot estate on 6,950 acres is the largest privately owned house in the U.S. and gives visitors a feel for life in America’s Gilded Age. “I loved the library of George Vanderbilt and the banquet hall was amazing. Outside the house, the gardens would take up quite a time, especially during springs as azaleas were in full bloom. A must-do for anyone interested in the historical high-end lifestyle of the U.S.,” commented a TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: Biltmore Admission with Self-Guided Audio Tour & Lunch: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60742-d13943717-Biltmore_Admission_with_Self_Guided_Audio_Tour_Lunch-Asheville_North_Carolina.html
10 / 25
10. Cloud Gate, Chicago: This popular stainless steel structure in Millennium Park, affectionately known as “the Bean,” has become a Chicago icon. “It's one of the most recognizable pieces of public art. Something about this huge silver bean just makes you feel like a kid. It's fun not only to look at, but to touch, take pictures and people watch,” noted a TripAdvisor reviewer.
11 / 25
11. Rockefeller Center, New York City.
12 / 25
12. Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles.
13 / 25
13. Fenway Park, Boston.
14 / 25
14. The Alamo, San Antonio.
15 / 25
15. St. John's Cathedral, New York City.
16 / 25
16. Ryman Auditorium, Nashville.
17 / 25
17. Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
18 / 25
18. Jackson Square, New Orleans.
19 / 25
19. Korean War Veterans Memorial, Washington, D.C.
20 / 25
20. Vietnam War Veterans Memorial, Washington, D.C.
21 / 25
21. Gettysburg National Military Park, Pa.
22 / 25
22. Graceland, Memphis.
23 / 25
23. Mount Rushmore, S.D.
24 / 25
24. Hoover Dam bypass, Nevada and Arizona.
25 / 25
25. WWII Memorial, Washington, D.C.

Is the Taj Mahal worth a visit? How about the Statue of Liberty? Travelers who leave reviews on on TripAdvisor have strong opinions on the best destinations and attractions, and the site compiled them for its annual Travelers Choice awards.

Angkor Wat, the ancient complex in Cambodia, was recognized as the world's best landmark for the second straight year. Alcatraz Island was tops in the USA, and No. 8 in the world rankings. See the slideshow above for the top 25 travel attractions in the USA.

The world's top 10 airlines for 2018, according to TripAdvisor
01 / 11
No. 10: Korean Air.
02 / 11
No. 9: Azul Airlines.
03 / 11
No. 8: Qatar Airways.
04 / 11
No. 7: Jet2.com.
05 / 11
No. 6: Southwest Airlines
06 / 11
No. 5: Eva Air.
07 / 11
No. 4: Japan Airlines (JAL).
08 / 11
No. 3: Emirates.
09 / 11
No. 2: Air New Zealand.
10 / 11
No. 1: Singapore Airlines.
11 / 11
No. 1: Singapore Airlines.
TripAdvisor names the world's top destinations for 2018
01 / 50
According to TripAdvisor's Traveler's Choice awards for 2018, Austin is the No. 25 destination in the U.S.
02 / 50
24. San Antonio.
03 / 50
23. Sedona, Ariz.
04 / 50
22. Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
05 / 50
21. Seattle.
06 / 50
20. Branson, Mo.
07 / 50
19. Myrtle Beach, S.C.
08 / 50
18. Boston.
09 / 50
17. Savannah, Ga.
10 / 50
16. Nashville.
11 / 50
15. Charleston, S.C.
12 / 50
14. Key West.
13 / 50
13. Los Angeles.
14 / 50
12. Miami Beach.
15 / 50
11. Washington, D.C.
16 / 50
No. 10: The Island of Hawaii. Life on the Big Island boasts natural beauty and adventure, from the heights of Mauna Kea to black sand beaches to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and a famous local plate of fresh “poke.” Average annual hotel rate in Island of Hawaii: $332 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: May (7% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: The Palms Cliff House Inn, from $237 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $396 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to HNL (Honolulu).
17 / 50
9. New Orleans. From Mardi Gras celebrations on Bourbon Street to the historic French Quarter, NOLA has something for everyone – even supernatural museums and guided tours. Average annual hotel rate in New Orleans: $246 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: August (21% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: Le Pavillon Hotel, from $114 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $162 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to MSY (New Orleans).
18 / 50
8. San Francisco. Travelers can explore the City by the Bay’s colorful neighborhoods, from the hippie chic of the Upper Haight to the hipster grit of the Mission to trendy bistros in the Marina district. Average annual hotel rate in San Francisco: $347 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: April (7% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: Chancellor Hotel on Union Square, from $271 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $206 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to SFO (San Francisco).
19 / 50
7. San Diego. San Diego offers travelers laid-back California culture, ideal weather and endless outdoor fun, from exploring Balboa Park to swimming and surfing the spectacular shores. Average annual hotel rate in San Diego: $226 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: April (10% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: Residence Inn San Diego Rancho Bernardo/Carmel Mountain Ranch, from $159 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $178 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to SAN (San Diego).
20 / 50
6. Chicago. The Windy City is a cornucopia of modern art, fine dining, innovative comedy and unique neighborhoods from Lincoln Park to Hyde Park. Average annual hotel rate in Chicago: $285 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: December (14% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: River Hotel, from $160 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $86 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to ORD (Chicago).
21 / 50
5. Orlando. Home to some of the world’s most popular amusement and theme parks, Orlando offers travelers boundless opportunities for adventure and family fun. Average annual hotel rate in Orlando: $203 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: August (10% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: Floridays Resort, from $151 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $110 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to MCO (Orlando).
22 / 50
4. Oahu, Hawaii. This island is a sunbather’s and surfer’s paradise, with beautiful beaches and wild waves of epic heights. Average annual hotel rate in Oahu: $365 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: November (8% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: Coconut Waikiki Hotel, from $183 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $396 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to OGG (Maui).
23 / 50
3. Las Vegas. Vegas can satisfy a variety of vacation tastes, including great meals from renowned chefs, access to some of the world’s premier casinos and a variety of spectacular shows on the Strip. Average annual hotel rate in Las Vegas: $207 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: April (7% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: Palms Casino Resort, from $113 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $99 round-trip from DFW (Dallas/Fort Worth) to LAS (Las Vegas).
24 / 50
2. Maui, Hawaii. This island is a hotspot for travelers who love being outdoors, as they can stretch out on warm, golden sands, jump in the ocean for windsurfing lessons or dive into a relaxing snorkeling session. Average annual hotel rate in Maui: $484 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: October (13% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: The Mauian Hotel on Napili Beach, from $239 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $396 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to OGG (Maui).
25 / 50
1. New York. The beloved Big Apple offers something for every type of traveler at any time of day, from Broadway shows to some of the world's most iconic attractions. Average annual hotel rate in New York City: $406 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: August (4% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: The Blakely New York, from $251 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $107 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to LGA (New York City).
26 / 50
The TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice awards also ranked the top destinations in the world. At No. 25 on the global list of winners is Sydney.
27 / 50
24. Rio de Janeiro.
28 / 50
23. Cusco, Peru.
29 / 50
22. New Delhi.
30 / 50
21. Hurghada, Egypt.
31 / 50
20. Hong Kong.
32 / 50
19. Kathmandu, Nepal.
33 / 50
18. Tokyo.
34 / 50
17. Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
35 / 50
16. Lisbon, Portugal.
36 / 50
15. Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
37 / 50
14. Jamaica.
38 / 50
13. Siem Reap, Cambodia.
39 / 50
12. Hanoi, Vietnam.
40 / 50
11. Phuket, Thailand.
41 / 50
10. New York City. Average annual hotel rate in New York City: $406 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: August (4% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: The Blakely New York, from $251 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $132 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to JFK (New York City).
42 / 50
9. Istanbul. Average annual hotel rate in Istanbul: $109 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: May (6% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: Dersaadet Hotel Istanbul, from $101 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $634 round-trip from JFK (New York City) to IST (Istanbul).
43 / 50
8. Marrakech, Morocco. Average annual hotel rate in Marrakech: $175 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: June (9% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: Riad Dar Dialkoum, from $132 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $830 round-trip from JFK (New York City) to RAK (Marrakesh).
44 / 50
7. Prague. Average annual hotel rate in Prague: $147 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: November (12% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: Hotel Pod Vezi, from $111 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $642 round-trip from JFK (New York City) to PRG (Prague).
45 / 50
6. Barcelona. Average annual hotel rate in Barcelona: $231 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: November (15% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: Yurbban Passage Hotel & Spa, from $182 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $423 round-trip from LGA (New York City) to BCN (Barcelona).
46 / 50
5. Crete, Greece. Average annual hotel rate in Crete: $169 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: October (36% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: Elounda Garden Suites, from $85 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $781 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to HER (Crete).
47 / 50
4. Bali, Indonesia. Average annual hotel rate in Bali: $155 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: April (8% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: The Villas Tejakula, from $141 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $444 round-trip from JFK (New York City) to DPS (Bali).
48 / 50
3. Rome. Average annual hotel rate in Rome: $190 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: August (8% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: Deko Rome, from $169 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $439 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to FCO (Rome).
49 / 50
2. London. Average annual hotel rate in London: $266 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: April (4% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: The Piccadilly London West End, from $246 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $350 round-trip from JFK (New York City) to LHR (London).
50 / 50
1. Paris. Average annual hotel rate in Paris: $231 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: August (8% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: Hotel Bradford Elysees - Astotel, from $154 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $384 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to CDG (Paris).
World's best beaches: 2018 TripAdvisor award winners
01 / 50
TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa)
02 / 50
No. 2. Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida. Less than thirty minutes south of Sarasota, Siesta Beach on Siesta Key is renowned for its eight mile stretch of sugar-fine, quartz-white sand. It’s also a great spot for kids to collect seashells and sand dollars. “It is a very large beach that accommodates lots of people — it has lots of parking, picnic tables, BBQ, there is also a snack shop. It gets very crowded so timing is important,” added a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Tropical Beach Resorts, from $295 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $238 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to SRQ (Sarasota)
03 / 50
No. 3. Ka'anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii. Among the most visited beach in West Maui, this area is a popular spot for quiet relaxation or water sports. It’s also famous for the daily cliff diving ceremony off of the beach’s northernmost cliffs known as “Puu Kekaa” or Black Rock. According to a TripAdvisor reviewer, “Amazing this time of year. Right from the beach we saw amazing whale breaches. The sand is amazing and the beach is well kept up!” • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Lahaina Shores Beach Resort, from $289 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $382 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to OGG (Kahului)
04 / 50
No. 4. South Beach – Miami Beach, Fla. People watching is a great pastime in Miami's South Beach, which draws celebrities and models. Travelers love the wide, fine, white sand-covered beaches as well as the surrounding area, known for wild nightlife and excellent restaurants. “Direct access to the beach! The promenade is always full of people walking, biking and strolling with their dogs and families. Very clean and well-kept area,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Room Mate Lord Balfour, from $264 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $107 round-trip from LGA (New York) to MIA (Miami)
05 / 50
No. 5. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve – Honolulu, Hawaii. Located on the southeast coast of Oahu, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is one of Hawaii’s most popular natural attractions. Travelers note that the beach is good for swimming, snorkeling, sunbathing and picnicking. According to a TripAdvisor user, “One of my favorite places to visit in Hawaii. I sincerely appreciate the staff’s every effort to preserve and respect marine/aquatic life. I would have given it a 5 star except for the very limited parking.” • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Park Shore Waikiki, from $186 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $416 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to HNL (Honolulu)
06 / 50
No. 6. Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla. With miles of sun kissed beachfront and an easy walk from many hotels, restaurants and activities, Fort Lauderdale Beach is a favorite among travelers. Families often rave about the beach’s cleanliness, warm water, on duty lifeguards, and beautiful palm trees. “Nice place to enjoy the Atlantic breezes and take in the sun rays. It is beautifully maintained and very clean. Also there are many establishments across the boulevard where you can have food and drinks,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Snooze, from $240 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $99 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to MIA (Miami)
07 / 50
No. 7. Saint Pete Beach, Fla. Saint Pete Beach is famous for its golden-white sand and aquatic activities, such as parasailing, stand-up paddle boarding and windsurfing. This gorgeous, laid-back beach is also known for glorious sunsets. “The sand is soft and easy to walk on. The water was gentle and clean. The place is well-groomed and offers a huge expanse of play area,” commented a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Postcard Inn on the Beach, from $264 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $193 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to TPA (Tampa)
08 / 50
No. 8. Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Fla. Hollywood Beach is well known as a family-friendly place due to the calm water, available bathroom facilities, live entertainment and the nearby restaurants across the large Boardwalk. “Hollywood Beach is clean and beautiful. The boardwalk is great for biking, walking, enjoying a meal or drink at a restaurant. Many places to stay right on the boardwalk,” added a TripAdvisor user. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hyde Resort & Residences, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $77 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to MIA (Miami)
09 / 50
No. 9. Santa Monica Beach, Calif. This popular beach is a favorite among television and movie producers and has a great surrounding area with its world-famous Pacific Park seaside amusement park. Travelers can soak up the sun on the three mile coastline with mountain views and walking and biking paths. “It's a lovely beach: large and spacious with great views up and down the coast. The breeze from the Santa Ana Winds always feels good,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ocean View Hotel, from $288 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $101 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to LAX (Los Angeles)
10 / 50
No. 10. Lanikai Beach – Kailua, Hawaii. Located on the Windward Coast of Oahu, the name Lanikai means “heavenly sea,” and travelers rave about this small half mile strip of beach. Beachgoers often take advantage of the many water activities, such as canoe tours, kayak rentals and snorkeling. “Another beautiful Hawaiian beach with golden sand, gentle breeze and surf, and amazing coral reefs just offshore,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Lotus Honolulu at Diamond Head, from $242 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $356 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to HNL (Honolulu)
11 / 50
No. 11: Panama City Beach, Fla.
12 / 50
No. 12: Waikiki Beach, Oahu, Hawaii.
13 / 50
No. 13: Kailua Beach Park, Oahu, Hawaii.
14 / 50
No. 14: Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
15 / 50
No. 15: Napili Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
16 / 50
No. 16: Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
17 / 50
No. 17: Hapuna Beach, Hawaii.
18 / 50
No. 18: Poipu Beach Park, Kauai, Hawaii.
19 / 50
No. 19: Manhattan Beach, Calif.
20 / 50
No. 20: Pacific Beach, San Diego.
21 / 50
No. 21: Race Point Beach, Provincetown, Mass.
22 / 50
No. 22: La Jolla Shores Park, San Diego.
23 / 50
No. 23: Driftwood Beach, Sarasota, Fla.
24 / 50
Coligny Beach, S.C.
25 / 50
No. 25: Virginia Beach, Va.
26 / 50
TripAdvisor's top-ranked beach in the world is Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ports of Call Resort, from $270 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $364 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to PLS (Providenciales)
27 / 50
No. 2. Baia do Sancho, Brazil. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Beco de Noronha Pousada, from $297 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $1490 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to FEN (Fernando de Noronha)
28 / 50
No. 3. Varadero Beach, Cuba. • TripAdvisor is unable to offer information about accommodations in Cuba at this time, due to U.S. government restrictions on travel to Cuba.
29 / 50
No. 4. Eagle Beach, Aruba. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, from $298 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $372 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to AUA (Oranjestad)
30 / 50
No. 5. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Compass Point Dive Resort, from $250 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $380 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to GCM (Grand Cayman)
31 / 50
No. 6. La Concha Beach, Donostia, Spain. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hotel de Londres y de Inglaterra, from $172 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $588 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to BIO (Biscay)
32 / 50
No. 7. Clearwater Beach, Florida. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor. • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa)
33 / 50
No. 8. Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Firefly Beach Cottages, from $67 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $318 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to MBJ (Montego Bay)
34 / 50
No. 9. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ocean Blue & Sand, from $204 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $268 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to PUJ (Punta Cana)
35 / 50
No. 10: Playa Norte, Isla Mujares, Mexico. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hotel Bucaneros Hotel & Suites, from $90 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $200 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to CUN (Cancun)
36 / 50
No. 11: Elafonissi Beach, Greece.
37 / 50
No. 12: Falesia Beach, Portugal.
38 / 50
No. 13: Fig Tree Bay, Cyprus.
39 / 50
No. 14: Bournemouth Beach, UK.
40 / 50
No. 15: Anse Lazio, Seychelles.
41 / 50
No. 16: Manly Beach, Australia.
42 / 50
No. 17: Santa Monica State Beach, California.
43 / 50
No. 18: Agonda Beach, India
44 / 50
No. 19: Kleopatra Beach, Turkey
45 / 50
No. 21: Galapagos Beach at Tortuga Bay, Ecuador.
46 / 50
No. 21: Spiaggia Dei Conigli, Italy.
47 / 50
No. 22: Sharm El Luli, Egypt.
48 / 50
No. 23: Nungwi Beach, Zanzibar.
49 / 50
No. 24: Punta Uva, Costa Rica
50 / 50
No. 25: White Beach, Boracay Malaysia
TripAdvisor's top hotels for 2018
01 / 39
TripAdvisor has announced the winners of its 2018 Travelers' Choice awards for hotels. The rankings were determined based on millions of reviews collected in a single year from TripAdvisor users worldwide. The Nantucket Hotel & Resort in Nantucket, Mass., is ranked the No. 1 hotel in the U.S.
02 / 39
The Nantucket Hotel & Resort is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $530 per night. Most affordable months to visit: March and April ($195 per night).
03 / 39
The Saratoga Arms in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., is the No. 2 hotel in the U.S.
04 / 39
The Saratoga Arms is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $334 per night. Most affordable month to visit: December ($253 per night).
05 / 39
The French Quarter Inn in Charleston, S.C., is the No. 3 hotel in the U.S.
06 / 39
The French Quarter Inn is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $457 per night. Most affordable month to visit: February ($393 per night).
07 / 39
The Hotel Emma in San Antonio is the No. 4 hotel in the U.S. It's bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $454 per night. Most affordable month to visit: July ($403 per night).
08 / 39
The Stephanie Inn in Cannon Beach, Ore., is the No. 5 hotel in the U.S.
09 / 39
The Stephanie Inn is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $497 per night. Most affordable month to visit: March ($408 per night).
10 / 39
The Santa Maria Suites Hotel in Key West is the No. 6 hotel in the U.S.
11 / 39
The Santa Maria Suites Hotel is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $588 per night. Most affordable month to visit: September ($418 per night).
12 / 39
The Hotel Giraffe by Library Hotel Collection in New York City is the No. 7 hotel in the U.S.
13 / 39
The Hotel Giraffe is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $414 per night. Most affordable month to visit: February ($317 per night).
14 / 39
The Inn at Lost Creek in Mountain Village, Colo., is the No. 8 hotel in the U.S.
15 / 39
The Inn at Lost Creek is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $403 per night. Most affordable month to visit: November ($188 per night).
16 / 39
The Langham, Chicago is the No. 9 hotel in the U.S.
17 / 39
The Langham, Chicago is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $538 per night. Most affordable month to visit: February ($389 per night).
18 / 39
The Inn at the Market in Seattle is the No. 10 hotel in the U.S.
19 / 39
The Inn at the Market is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $367 per night. Most affordable month to visit: December ($290 per night).
20 / 39
Viroth's Hotel in Siem Reap, Cambodia, is the No. 1 hotel in the world, according to TripAdvisor's 2018 Travelers' Choice Awards.
21 / 39
Viroth's Hotel is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $128 per night. Most affordable month to visit: September ($108 per night).
22 / 39
Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica, is the No. 2 hotel in the world.
23 / 39
Tulemar Bungalows & Villas is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $414 per night. Most affordable month to visit: September ($241 per night).
24 / 39
Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur in Jodhpur, India, is the No. 3 hotel in the world.
25 / 39
Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $852 per night. Most affordable month to visit: May ($432 per night).
26 / 39
The Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa is the No. 4 hotel in the world.
27 / 39
The Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $133 per night. Most affordable month to visit: May ($106 per night).
28 / 39
The Gili Lankanfushi in Lankanfushi, Maldives, is the No. 5 hotel in the world.
29 / 39
The Gili Lankanfushi is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $2,004 per night. Most affordable month to visit: September ($1,526 per night).
30 / 39
The Hotel Belvedere in Riccione, Italy, is the No. 6 hotel in the world.
31 / 39
The Hotel Belvedere is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $220 per night. Most affordable months to visit: March, April, October ($171 per night).
32 / 39
The Nantucket Hotel & Resort in Nantucket, Mass., is the No. 7 hotel in the world.
33 / 39
The Nantucket Hotel & Resort is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $530 per night. Most affordable months to visit: March and April ($195 per night).
34 / 39
La Reserve Paris - Hotel and Spa is the No. 8 hotel in the world.
35 / 39
La Reserve Paris - Hotel and Spa is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $1,333 per night. Most affordable month to visit: February ($1,136 per night).
36 / 39
Nayara Springs in La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica, is the No. 9 hotel in the world.
37 / 39
Nayara Springs is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $752 per night. Most affordable month to visit: October ($632 per night).
38 / 39
The Hanoi La Siesta Hotel Trendy is the No. 10 hotel in the world.
39 / 39
The Hanoi La Siesta Hotel Trendy is bookable on TripAdvisor for an average annual price of $101 per night. Most affordable month to visit: May ($81 per night).
TripAdvisor's 'Destinations on the Rise' in 2018
01 / 20
TripAdvisor used a data-driven way to name its "Destinations on the Rise," looking at millions of reviews on its site to determine venues and destinations that saw the greatest positive increases last year. Based on that actvity, plus searches and bookings, TripAdvisor tabbed 10 travel hotspots in the U.S. you should consider for your 2018 trips. 1. Kapaa, Hawaii: Nestled at the base of Nounou (the Sleeping Giant) Mountain on Kauai, Kapaa is a tourist-friendly spot with a diverse array of hotels, shopping centers and restaurants. The Kinipopo Shopping Village is a favorite among travelers for its fun eateries and small keepsake shops. Fans of water sports will have plenty to do with options for snorkeling, kayaking and water skiing. Average annual Kapaa hotel price: $251 per night. Highly rated value hotel: Courtyard Kaua'i at Coconut Beach – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $259 per night.
02 / 20
2. Waco, Texas: Located in central Texas, Waco is home to major attractions such as the Dr. Pepper Museum, which pays homage to the locally invented soft drink, as well as the Waco Mammoth National Monument, a fossil site that is home to the bones of Columbian mammoths. Travelers can also explore the Brazos River, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and may even catch a glimpse of local home remodeling stars Chip and Joanna Gaines around town. Average annual Waco hotel price: $117 per night. Highly-rated value hotel: Comfort Suites Waco North – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $98 per night.
03 / 20
3. Wilmington, N.C.: Wilmington is a vibrant riverfront city with the pedestrian-friendly Riverwalk winding along the Cape Fear River, connecting many of the city’s charming shops, cafés and nightlife with waterfront hotels, parks and the Port City Marina. Annual festivals, such as Riverfest, Wilmington Beer Week and the world-famous North Carolina Azalea Festival, attract crowds year-round. Average annual Wilmington hotel price: $141 per night. Highly rated value hotel: Courtyard Wilmington Downtown/Historic District – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $107 per night.
04 / 20
4. Bend, Ore.: Bend is a natural playground for adventure lovers – travelers can enjoy hiking and fishing along the Deschutes River, mountain biking and skiing at Mount Bachelor, and after building up their appetite, eating at local restaurants and famed breweries and pubs. Bend is a great spot for family-friendly fun as well, with no-fee museums and ski areas for children under 12. Average annual Bend hotel price: $170 per night. Highly rated value hotel: Riverhouse on the Deschutes – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $88 per night.
05 / 20
5. Boulder, Colo.: A mecca for the physically fit, Boulder draws travelers who love the great outdoors to its 30,000 acres of unspoiled land, 200 miles of trails, and city-center paths and rivers. Nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder is also just a stone’s throw from exceptional skiing and snowshoeing. Average annual Boulder hotel price: $227 per night. Highly rated value hotel: Boulder Adventure Lodge – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $77 per night.
06 / 20
6. Paso Robles, Calif.: Located in central California, Paso Robles, or “Pass of the Oaks,” is close to mountains, beaches and deserts. This region is renowned for wine-making, and is home to more than 170 wineries, 26,000 vineyard acres and 40 varietals of wine. In addition to touring the popular vineyards, travelers can visit the thermal springs, which are said to have healing powers, or one of the more modern spring resorts in the area. Average annual Paso Robles hotel price: $233 per night. Highly rated value hotel: The Oaks Hotel – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $138 per night.
07 / 20
7. Richmond, Va.: Travelers can discover an essential chapter of America's history in the cobblestone streets, river walks and monuments of Richmond. Originally a colonial settlement, Virginia's capital is now a thriving hub for culture, shopping and outdoor fun. Travelers can learn about Civil War history, stroll along the canal downtown or test their nerves whitewater rafting on the James River. Average annual Richmond hotel price: $129 per night. Highly rated value hotel: Hampton Inn & Suites Richmond/Glenside – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $112 per night.
08 / 20
8. Greenville, S.C.: The charming Southern city boasts a thriving arts scene, hundreds of restaurants, shops and boutiques, popular annual festivals, numerous historic sites and museums housing significant collections. Greenville also features a one-of-a-kind “floating” suspension bridge and is set against the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. Average annual Greenville hotel price: $144 per night. Highly rated value hotel: La Quinta Inn & Suites Greenville Haywood – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $96 per night.
09 / 20
9. Omaha: Not just a flyover city, Omaha blends down-home charm and with urban chic. With a wealth of local breweries and a thriving music and art scene, Omaha has beer and song options to please many traveler types. History buffs can visit local museums to learn about the city’s pioneer history along the Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail. Average annual Omaha hotel price: $129 per night. Highly rated value hotel: Fairfield Inn & Suites Omaha Downtown – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $112 per night.
10 / 20
10. Lexington, Ky.: Lexington is known as Bluegrass Country and as the Horse Capital of the World, but travelers don’t have be avid thoroughbred fans to enjoy the natural beauty, culture and history of the city. There are also many hiking trails through forests, meadows and gentle creeks, as well as historic landmarks, such as the Ashland estate of Henry Clay. Average annual Lexington hotel price: $136 per night. Highly rated value hotel: Country Inn & Suites By Carlson, Lexington – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $88 per night.
11 / 20
TripAdvisor also named the world's top 10 "Destinations on the Rise." 1. Ishigaki, Japan.
12 / 20
2. Kapaa, Hawaii.
13 / 20
3. Nairobi, Kenya.
14 / 20
4. Halifax, Canada.
15 / 20
5. Gdansk, Poland.
16 / 20
6. San Jose, Costa Rica.
17 / 20
7. Riga, Latvia.
18 / 20
8. Rovinj, Croatia.
19 / 20
9. Nerja, Spain.
20 / 20
10. Casablanca, Morocco.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com