A woman was caught on camera defecating on the floor of a Tim Hortons restaurant in Canada and then throwing her excrement at an employee, according to surveillance footage and authorities.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was arrested by Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Langley, British Columbia, and later released, CBC News reported. The woman will attend a court hearing at a later date.

According to a statement from Tim Hortons, the incident took place after an employee denied the woman restroom access based on her "past behavior," and "out of concern for the immediate safety" of those in the restroom, CBC reported. Tim Hortons has a "restricted access policy for restrooms to ensure the well-being of our guests."

While the chain does not have a policy requiring guests to purchase something to use the restroom, some restaurants do require a key or buzzer to enter restrooms, Global News reported.

Surveillance video of the incident posted on social media shows the woman arguing with an employee and then pulling her pants down and defecating. She throws the excrement at the employee and then grabs fistful of napkins to wipe herself.

