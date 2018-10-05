As gas prices continue their upward climb, erasing a portion of Americans' tax cut savings, fuel economy is suddenly important again.
Friday's national average of $2.86 a gallon was up 52 cents from a year ago, according to AAA.
With oil prices — which sway pump prices — increasing, and summer travel demand just weeks away, the price of regular unleaded could approach $3 per gallon by Memorial Day, says Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for fuel savings app GasBuddy.
That's a crucial economic factor for Americans, who drive an average of more than 1,000 miles per month.
Recent trends spurring the increase in both oil and gasoline include: crude supply concerns from President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on that oil-rich country. Also, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has maintained production limits, even as global economic growth has heightened demand.
The good news: Gas is still far below 2008's all-time high of $4.11.
But with Americans rapidly transitioning to crossover vehicles, SUVs and pickup trucks, fuel-sipping passenger cars are falling by the wayside. Toyota North America CEO Jim Lentz said recently that after gas prices plunged to about $2 per gallon nationwide in 2016, gas mileage dropped sharply on the list of factors weighed by car shoppers.
If gas surges again, however, many motorists will feel pain at the pump despite recent improvements in fuel economy for SUVs.
At its current price, the cost of gasoline for 1,000 miles of driving would be $150.53 for a Chevy Tahoe, a large SUV. A year ago it would have been $123.16, and if prices shot up to their $4.11 high, it would reach $216.32.
For a small car like the Honda Civic, the cost of gas for 1,000 miles of driving: $79.44. And a year ago it would have been $65. At $4.11 a gallon, it would jump to $114.17
Here's a breakdown of the costs of driving one of the best-selling models in each major automotive category, from best to worst:
Hybrid car: Toyota Prius
Model details: 1.8-liter, 4-cylinder
Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 52
Gas for 1,000 miles today: $55
Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $45
Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $79.04
Compact car: Honda Civic
Model details: 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged
Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 36
Gas for 1,000 miles today: $79.44
Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $65
Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $114.17
Subcompact car: 2018 Nissan Versa
Model details: 1.6-liter, 4-cylinder
Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 34
Gas for 1,000 miles today: $84.12
Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $68.82
Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $120.88
Mid-size sedan: Toyota Camry
Model details: 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder
Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 34
Gas for 1,000 miles today: $84.12
Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $68.82
Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $120.88
Subcompact crossover: 2018 Buick Encore
Model details: 1.4-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged
Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 30
Gas for 1,000 miles today: $95.33
Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $78
Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $137
Compact SUV/crossover: Toyota RAV4
Model details: 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine
Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 26
Gas for 1,000 miles today: $110
Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $90
Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $158.08
Muscle car: Ford Mustang
Model details: 2.3-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged
Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 25
Gas for 1,000 miles today: $114.40
Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $93.60
Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $164.40
Minivan: Chrysler Pacifica
Model details: 3.6-liter, 6-cylinder
Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 22
Gas for 1,000 miles today: $130
Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $106.36
Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $186.82
Mid-size SUV: Ford Explorer
Model details: 2.3-liter, 4-cylinder, turbocharged front-wheel drive
Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 22
Gas for 1,000 miles today: $130
Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $106.36
Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $186.82
Full-size pickup truck: Ford F-150
Model details: 2.7-liter, 6-cylinder, turbocharged, two-wheel drive
Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 22
Gas for 1,000 miles today: $130
Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $106.36
Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $186.82
Mid-size pickup truck: Toyota Tacoma
Model details: 2.7-liter, 4-cylinder, two-wheel drive
Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 21
Gas for 1,000 miles today: $136.19
Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $111.43
Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $195.71
Mid-size SUV: Jeep Grand Cherokee
Model details: 3.6-liter, 6-cylinder, 2-wheel-drive
Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 21
Gas for 1,000 miles today: $136.19
Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $111.43
Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $195.71
Small SUV: Jeep Wrangler
Model details: 3.6-liter, 6-cylinder, 4-wheel-drive
Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 20
Gas for 1,000 miles today: $143
Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $117
Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $205.50
Large SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe
Model details: 5.3-liter, 8-cylinder, 2-wheel-drive
Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 19
Gas for 1,000 miles today: $150.53
Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $123.16
Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $216.32
Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.