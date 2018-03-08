More than 145,000 half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk are being voluntarily recalled, because they may contain milk, an allergen.

Rachel Kyllo

Almond milk is being voluntarily recalled because it may contain, um, real milk.

National dairy distributor HP Hood is recalling more than 145,000 half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a Sept. 2 use-by date because milk – from a cow – is an allergen not listed on the label.

Consuming milk could kill someone who has a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. One allergic reaction has been reported, but the person didn't require medical treatment or hospitalization.

The announcement comes as the dairy industry is fighting with makers of plant-based milks, such as those made from soy and nuts, over the use of the word "milk." Last month, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb hinted that the definition of the word might be limited to milk from cows.

The recalled Vanilla Almond Breeze drink was shipped to stores and wholesalers in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Affected cartons have a UPC of 41570 05621.

Anyone who purchased the recalled refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk may go back to the store for a full refund or an exchange. For questions, visit www.bluediamond.com or call 800-400-1522 weekdays 9 a.m.-7 p.m. EST.

