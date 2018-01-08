The best places to travel in August
The National Monument of Scotland in Edinburgh is Scotland's memorial to Scottish military personnel who died in the Napoleonic Wars. August is a busy time of year for Edinburgh as it plays host to what it calls the largest arts festival in the world, the Edinburgh Festival. It runs from Aug. 3 to Aug. 27.
Edinburgh Castle is a historic fortress in Scotland. August is a busy month for the town because of the various festivals that collectively make up the Edinburgh Festival.
The Mound connects old and new Edinburgh in Scotland.
The Aberdeen Standard Investments Opening Event: Five Telegrams, a free outdoor event, will celebrate the start of the 2018 Edinburgh International Festival on Aug. 3.
August in Edinburgh, Scotland, is a lively time of the year with the Edinburgh Festival taking place. This is the Festival Fringe act on Princes Street.
This is the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at Night in Scotland.
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, one of the largest arts festivals in the world, runs from Aug 3 to Aug this year.
The Virgin Money Fireworks Concert marks the end of the Edinburgh International Festival and Edinburgh's summer festival season. It is set against the backdrop of Edinburgh’s historic Castle. The event brings together music from the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and a pyrotechnics display. This year's concert will take place Aug. 27.
Stockholm is the capital of Sweden. According to fare tracker Hopper.com, airfares from the USA to Stockholm are down 44 percent this month, for an average fare of $834.
Riddarholmen is a small island in central Stockholm. Airfares to the Swedish capital have dropped 44 percent this August, according to Hopper.com.
The Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, has more than 600 rooms. It has five museums that are open to the public. The Palace was mostly built during the 18th century.
The Stockholm Archipelago is the largest in Sweden. Airfares to Stockholm are down 44 percent in August, according to Hopper.com.
Stockholm, Sweden, is known for its architecture. Airfares from the USA to the capital of Sweden are down 44 percent, according to Hopper.com
This is summer in Vaxholm, which spans several islands in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden. Fares to Stockholm are down this August.
According to Travelzoo, Los Angeles is a top budget-friendly destination this summer. It is more affordable than many others cities, such as San Francisco and New York, due to the influx of hotel rooms, low-cost airline carriers, shopping, restaurants and more. Here, visitors look out onto the city from the Griffith Observatory with the iconic Hollywood sign behind them.
Hollywood is one of the most iconic parts of Los Angeles.
Visitors to Los Angeles can enjoy surfing in Malibu.
Malibu is a western Los Angeles beach community.
Venice Beach in Los Angeles has a bohemian vibe.
The Venice Boardwalk in Los Angeles is great for biking. It also has funky shops and vendors and street performers.
Manhattan Beach is a South Bay community in Los Angeles. It is less crowded than other beaches in the county but offers activities such as biking and an aquarium at the pier.
Universal Studios in Hollywood is a popular Los Angeles destination for families.
Grand Central Market has been serving eclectic cuisines in downtown Los Angeles since 1917.
Throughout August, the work of British contemporary artist Lucy Sparrow will be on display at The Standard Downtown Los Angeles. The exhibit will showcase more than 31,000 pieces of art handmade using felt. This is her version of the Hollywood sign.
Lucy Sparrow, an artist from Bath, England, has created a Sparrow Mart exhibition, a market filled with items made from felt. The exhibit will be on display throughout August at The Standard Downtown Los Angeles.
Beginning Aug. 9 and spanning 10 days,Graceland will play host to the Elvis Week Festival.
Beginning August 9. Graceland in Memphis hosts the Elvis Week Festival.
This is a bar in Graceland, Elvis Presley's mansion in Memphis. Graceland is the site of the 10-day Elvis Week Festival this August.
Sun Studios in Memphis is where stars such Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and B.B. King.
Mollie Fontaine Lounge in Memphis has live music.
This is sunset on Beale Street. This iconic Memphis street has some of the best live music in the south.
The Delta Queen steams out of the Wolf River harbor after docking in Memphis.
The Orpheum Theatre is a 2,308-seat venue in downtown Memphis that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
South Haven of Lake Michigan will hold its annual National Blueberry Festival from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12. South Haven has been celebrating the blueberry since 1963. Southwest Michigan is the third largest producer of blueberries in the country.
Yes, there are pie-eating contests during the National Blueberry Festival in South Haven, Michigan.
South Haven, Michigan, celebrates the National Blueberry Festival in August with pie-eating contests.
South Haven on the shores of Lake Michigan will celebrate all things blueberry at the annual National Blueberry Festival from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12.
South Haven is a quaint town on Lake Michigan with shops, hiking trails, beaches, and farmer's markets.
South Haven is located on the shores of Lake Michigan.
The South Haven Light is a lighthouse that has been in Lake Michigan since 1872.
The South Haven Lighthouse guards the entrance of the Black River in Michigan.
This is the South Haven Lighthouse after a Lake Michigan sunset.
South Haven, Michigan, celebrates the summer with festivals.
Terra Glamping: Hutton Brickyards recently opened in Kingston, New York, among The Catskills, two hours outside of New York City. Terra Glamping offers a camping experience along the Hudson River that can accommodate up to 250 guests.
The 25 safari-style tents at Terra Glamping: Hutton Brickyards are nestled among 76 acres of riverfront property in the Catskills New York.
Terra Glamping: Hutton Brickyards in the Catskills, New York, has 25 tents. Amenities on the property include a Tipi style tent social lounge outfitted with books, board games, cards, couches, and hammocks. There is also an al fresco lounge area.
Resorts World Catskills is an 18-story luxury casino resort with more than 100,000 square feet of gaming action, an all-suite hotel, and 10 bars and restaurants. It is located in the booming Catskill Mountains of New York.
Resorts World Catskills in New York has two pools that are open year-round with private cabanas and direct access to the Butterfly Beach Pool Bar.
Resorts World Catskills has 332 all-suite hotel rooms and 27 premium accommodations with views of the Catskill Mountains.
The Catskills in New York is making a comeback. Twelve rooms at the newly renovated Resorts World Catskills come with private balconies.
The summer season is reaching its half-way point. For many families, August is their last chance to get away before the school year begins.

It’s already been a hot summer in many parts of the world, especially Europe, but there are plenty of beach and mountain towns that can provide a respite.

Many cities across the USA are celebrating the mid-point of the summer with festivals and fairs.

Europe, meanwhile, is becoming more reasonable to fly to because competition from low-cost carriers such as Norwegian Air and WOW Air are driving down airfares.

Here are a few destinations that are good deals for fun and value:

Edinburgh, Scotland

Scotland’s capital city is one giant party in August. The Edinburgh International Festival runs from Aug. 3 to Aug. 27 this year.

The first festival was held in 1947 to mark the end of World War II. It has since grown dramatically into several festivals celebrating different genres: music, dance, theater, and literature This year, 2,750 artists from 31 nations are expected to perform. The city expects visitors from more than 80 nations.

This year’s festival will begin with The Standard Life Aberdeen Opening Event: Five Telegrams, a free, outdoor performance celebrating Scotland’s Year of Young People.

It ends with the Virgin Money Fireworks Concert with more than 400,000 fireworks bursting in the sky over Edinburgh Castle choreographed to live music from the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

Ireland beckons with low prices, elevated beauty

Stockholm, Sweden

One of Scandinavia’s most beautiful cities is now also one of the most inexpensive to fly to.

According to fare comparison site Hopper.com, airfares to Stockholm are down 44 percent to an average of $834 round-trip.

The capital of Sweden is made up of 14 islands patched together by bridges, ferries and a metro. The old town, Gamla Stan, has cathedrals, a palace and charming cobblestone streets.

The city has dozens of museums, including the ABBA Museum located on the royal island.

The nightlife is booming, and many of its deejays have gone on to international fame, such as the late Avicii.

Stockholm’s food scene has evolved in recent years moving beyond Nordic cooking. Many of its restaurants have earned Michelin stars. Chefs are delivering more diverse cuisine made with sustainable and organic products.

People who live in Stockholm get to enjoy high air quality and exposure to nature. It’s no wonder it often makes lists of best cities to live in the world.  

Most reputable country in the world is ...

Los Angeles

California may be suffering now from a multitude of wildfires, but Los Angeles has been spared.

Its beaches are open, its downtown is booming, and its restaurant scene is thriving.

It is also one of TravelZoo’s top budget-friendly destinations for the year. The travel planning site says it is more affordable than cities such as San Francisco and New York because of the influx of hotel rooms and low-cost carriers traveling there.

Los Angeles is a patchwork of many diverse neighborhoods. You can stay at the beach in Santa Monica. But a few nights by an equally beautiful beach in Marina del Rey will cost a fraction of the price. If you’re looking for trendy, you can stay in West Hollywood. Of if you want a more laid back vibe, you can opt for up-and-coming Downtown L.A., which has had a hotel boom this year.

The city is also playing host to various arts exhibits. The Standard Downtown Los Angeles will have on exhibit Sparrow Mart through the month. British artist Lucy Sparrow has created a replica of a supermarket using 31,000 items made from felt. The hotel will launch the Sparrow To Go pop-up eatery in the lobby and its 24/7 restaurant. The concept will feature dishes inspired by the felted supermarket treats in Sparrow Mart.

Through Aug. 25, Beyond the Streets will be on display. It is an exhibition of graffiti, street art and other modern art. It encompasses more than 40,000 square feet of industrial indoor and outdoor space of about 100 artists, including Jean-Michel Basquiat and Banksy.

Memphis

This southern city is known for its barbecue and blues.

It is also known as the home of one of the most famous homes in the country—the Graceland Mansion that Elvis Presley lived in.

Memphis will be the place to be for Elvis fans this month. Starting Aug. 9, Graceland will play host to the Elvis Week Festival.

For 10 days, celebrities such as Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley and gospel singer and Elvis back-up singer Cissy Houston will do their part to help fans celebrate the icon.

Memphis has much more to offer than Graceland, says Connie Harrington, an advisor at Pegasus Travel LLC, part of the Avoya Travel Network. And it is easy to get to with most carriers flying there.

“I have been twice, and it’s one of the best American destinations,” she says.

Top places to visit include famous Beale Street for its live music and Sun Studio, where legends such as Johnny Cash and B.B. King recorded. To learn about the city’s rich history, a visit to the National Civil Rights Museum is a must.

America's annual barbecue festivals

South Haven, Michigan

“Southwest Michigan is a quintessential summer destination,” says Sue Loope, an advisor at Perspective Travel, LLC, also part of the Avoya Travel Network.

South Haven, a quaint town on the shore of Lake Michigan, is a popular destination for its National Blueberry Festival, which this year takes place from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12. The festival has been going on since 1963. 

It includes live music, a blueberry pie-eating contest, a parade, a 5K run, golf tournament, and fireworks.

The town is an easy drive from Chicago, Indiana and Ohio.

Beyond the National Blueberry Festival, South Haven has a beach with soft tan sand and clean Lake Michigan water. Visitors can rent stand-up paddle boards, boats, and kayaks.

If you don’t want to hit the beach, Loope suggests taking a drive on the wine trail for tastings at the area’s many wineries.

30 reasons we still obsess over 'Dirty Dancing'

Catskills, New York

The Catskills is best known as the setting of the iconic movie “Dirty Dancing,” which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

But the area around The Catskill Mountains, located about two hours north of New York, has not been a tourism hotspot for the last 30 years.

Now The Catskills is seeing a revival with a number of resorts and other lodging opening up or getting renovated.

Terra Glamping: Hutton Brickyards recently opened in Kingston, a town among The Catskills.

Located directly on the Hudson River, the 25 safari-style tents are nestled among 76 acres of riverfront property. The property can accommodate 250 guests.

Terra Glamping will welcome guests for weekend visits through October. Weekday stays will be available for groups of three or more tents.

“Hutton Brickyards offers everything that we imagined in creating one-of-a-kind experiences for our glamping guests – stunning beauty, unforgettable events and concerts, and endless adventure,” says Rebecca Martin, co-founder of Terra Glamping, which has been creating glamping experiences across the USA for five years.

Among the amenities guests can enjoy are a tent social lounge with books, board games, cards, and hammocks; an al fresco lounge; a nightly campfire with a gourmet s’mores bar; communal grills; and complimentary bicycles and yoga equipment.

Meanwhile, Resorts World Catskills has completed the first phase of its $1.2 billion campus. The 18-story commercial casino resort has gaming, swimming pools, a pool bar, and restaurants, including Cellaio, an Italian Steakhouse by celebrity chef Scott Conant.

