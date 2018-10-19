Parents do not single-handedly make children fat or thin. Genes play a role. So does the wider world – a world where screens can be more alluring than swing sets, and where cookies are often cheaper and more accessible than fruit.

Still, experts say, parents make a difference.

Here are a few tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics:

• Know your child’s body mass index, or BMI, a measure of body composition, based on weight and height. The number your pediatrician gives you is a percentile rank, showing how your child compares with others of the same age and gender. A child at the 85th percentile is overweight; one at the 95th percentile is obese.

• If your child is in or near that danger zone, your goal should be to slow the weight gain to a healthier pace. Weight loss is almost never appropriate for small children.

• Eliminate or limit fruit juice to 4 to 6 ounces a day, and steer clear of all sugar-sweetened beverages.

• Keep healthy foods and beverages (water, fruits, vegetables and other low-calorie snacks) in plain sight on the kitchen table or counter, or up front in the refrigerator.

• Encourage children to eat five or more servings of fruits and vegetables each day.

• Keep TVs out of bedrooms and kitchens, to encourage sleep and healthy eating.

• Join your child in physical activities – biking, walking the dog, going to playgrounds – aiming for at least 60 minutes a day.

And when your child goes to preschool or a daycare center? According to recommendations developed at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, your child will benefit if the provider:

• Offers fruits and vegetables at least twice a day each.

• Makes drinking water freely available, inside and outside.

• Serves meals and snacks family-style, letting children serve themselves.

• Encourages children to try new foods.

• Avoids rewarding children with food.

• Aims for at least two hours of active play, including time outside, each day.

• Avoids letting children sit for more than 30 minutes at a time.

• Rarely uses TV or videos.

Following such practices at home and away is not always easy, “but it is feasible,” says Dianne Ward, a professor of nutrition at North Carolina.

And it’s worth the effort, she says, because “this is when kids develop habits and patterns and preferences” that can last a lifetime.

Zonia Torres exercises with children at Shining Stars Family Child Care.

Martin E. Klimek, USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com