A member of the Army 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, The Old Guard, pauses to honor a fallen soldier while places flags a the gravesite of the nation's fallen military heroes during its annual Flags In ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, ahead of Memorial Day.
Cliff Owen, AP

On Memorial Day, most government offices and a number of business will be closed to honor military men and women who have died in service. 

Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 28, this year, is a federal holiday. It was recognized as a holiday by an act of Congress in 1971. The day was originally known as Decoration Day, a time to decorate the graves of fallen Civil War soldiers.  

Today, the day is a time to remember all soldiers who have died during any act of military service. 

Soldiers place flags at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of holiday
01 / 12
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) places flags in front of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Around 900 soldiers place flags in front of approximately 230,000 headstones during the annual Flags In tradition.
02 / 12
Flags sit in front of headstones in Arlington National Cemetery. The tradition, known as "Flags in," has been conducted annually since The Old Guard was designated as the Army's official ceremonial unit in 1948.
03 / 12
About 900 soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regime march out across Arlington National Cemetery as part of the annual Flags In day.
04 / 12
An American flag sits in front of a headstone in Arlington National Cemetery.
05 / 12
Bundles of flags are passed out to soldiers to be placed in front of headstones in Arlington National Cemetery.
06 / 12
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment places flags in front of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
07 / 12
American flags sit at the base of headstones in Section 60 in Arlington National Cemetery.
08 / 12
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment places flags in front of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
09 / 12
Vice President Mike Pence places a flag at a headstone in Arlington National Cemetery.
10 / 12
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment carries flags to be placed in front of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
11 / 12
Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment place flags in front of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
12 / 12
U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Dalton Gustafson, a member of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, wipes his eyes as he remembers his good friend Col. Eugene Louis Montague, Jr. while placing flags in Arlington National Cemetery.

Here's a look at what will be open and closed Monday:

Mail services 

The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Memorial Day. Also, UPS will not pick up or deliver on Monday. Most FedEx services will also be closed. FedEx Custom Critical service will remain open and FedEx Office locations will operate on modified hours. 

Banks

Most banks, including Federal Reserve BanksWells Fargo and TD Bank will be closed. 

Schools 

Most public schools will be closed to observe the federal holiday, and many private schools will do the same. 

Stock markets

The New York Stock ExchangeNasdaq and bond markets will be closed.

Garbage

Trash pickup will vary. Check with your local provider. 

DMV

Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the U.S. will be closed.

Courts

Courts will not be in session.

Retail stores

Most department stores and retail shops will be open, many offering sales. Most restaurants will also remain open. 

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores will remain open. 

