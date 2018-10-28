On Saturday, a Pennsylvania man was accused of killing 11 people during a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, in what is being considered the worst attack on worshipping Jewish people in American history.

Prior to the attack, the alleged gunman posted a message on Gab, a fringe social media network launched in 2016. His use of Gab has thrust the service into the spotlight.

Here's what you need to know about Gab:

How did it start?

Gab launched in 2016 as an alternative to traditional platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. During that time, Twitter had suspended several accounts associated with the "alt-right" movement on the same day it vowed a crackdown on hate speech.

The suspensions pushed many people to Gab, which has fewer restrictions on what content users can post compared to Twitter and other social media.

"Gab’s mission is to put people and free speech first," reads an excerpt from the service's guidelines. "We believe that the only valid form of censorship is an individual’s own choice to opt-out."

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The relaxed rules opened the door for content such as anti-Semitic posts and conspiracy theories. In August, according to The Verge, Microsoft threatened to stop hosting the social network over a pair of anti-Semitic posts, which were eventually removed.

However, Gab's rules say it prohibits activities such as posting illegal pornography, engaging in any illegal activity using Gab, or "calling for the acts of violence against others, promoting or engaging in self-harm, and/or acts of cruelty, threatening language or behavior that clearly, directly and incontrovertibly infringes on the safety of another user or individual(s)."

How is the shooter in Pittsburgh connected?

Prior to entering the synagogue, an account appearing to belong to accused gunman Robert Bowers, 46, posted a message on Gab: "I can't sit by an watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics. I'm going in."

His profile also featured multiple anti-Semitic comments and conspiracy theories, including one referenced in his last post claiming the organization HIAS, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, was bringing "invaders in to kill our people."

More: Who is Robert Bowers? Accused Pittsburgh synagogue shooter left anti-semitic trail

How has Gab responded?

In a statement, Gab said it was "saddened and disgusted" by the Pittsburgh attack. "Gab took swift and proactive action to contact law enforcement immediately," said the service in a statement. "We first backed up all user data from the account and then proceeded to suspend the account."

Efforts to shut Gab down

PayPal spokesman Justin Higgs said the payments service canceled Gab's account, and had been in the process of ending its account before the shooting in Pittsburgh. "The company is diligent in performing reviews and taking account actions," said Higgs. "When a site is allowing the perpetuation of hate, violence or discriminatory intolerance, we take immediate and decisive action."

On Twitter, Gab said payment processing service Stripe and hosting provider Joyent were going to ban the service. Representatives from Joyent could not be immediately reached for comment. In a statement, Stripe said the company can’t comment on individual users for privacy reasons.

BREAKING: @stripe is likely going to ban us. We gave them plenty of documented and detailed evidence. The no-platforming continues. pic.twitter.com/HQq5YSCaJN — Gab.com🍂 (@getongab) October 28, 2018

Today https://t.co/J3Rfto6fi3 spent all day working with law enforcement to ensure that justice is served.



For this, we have been no-platformed from:@stripe@paypal@joyent



In a matter of hours. This is direct collusion between big tech giants. @realDonaldTrump ACT! — Gab.com🍂 (@getongab) October 28, 2018

In a statement, Gab said the behavior from Bowers and other user isn't unique to its service. "Criminals and criminal behavior exist on every social media platform."

If you use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Reddit: you are using platforms that are used by terrorists, pedophiles, and criminals every single day. — Gab.com🍂 (@getongab) October 28, 2018

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com