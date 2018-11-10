Top Caribbean destinations for 2019, according to Airbnb

Bonaire is the No. 9 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Kralendijk, Bonaire had a 68 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/970375?wl_source=list&wl_id=372546679&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0

Airbnb

The Caribbean has been hard hit with hurricanes in recent years.

Many islands are still coming back after Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma. But the islands are recovering and asking tourists to return.

Airbnb, a marketplace for home rentals, says tourists are visiting the Caribbean again and bookings are up year over year.

St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands is the top Caribbean destination on Airbnb, with a 600 percent increase in bookings over last year.

Charlotte Amalie in San Juan, Puerto Rico isn’t far behind with a 400 percent increase. Rounding out the top three is Grand Cayman with a 100 percent spike.

Airbnb has a number of listings in the Caribbean from cottages to beachfront villas.

Take a look at the gallery above for more top picks.

One year after the hurricane: The Caribbean recovers

Best places to retire in the Caribbean

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com