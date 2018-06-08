PHOENIX - Hundreds of Wells Fargo customers are frustrated because of another big problem. The company is blaming a computer glitch for some customers losing their homes.

That mistake, Wells Fargo says, happened because it miscalculated customers' eligibility for mortgage modifications. The bank said in a filing on Friday, the error caused about 625 customers to be denied or not offered loan modifications they otherwise qualified for.

Foreclosures were completed in about 400 cases. The customers had been using federal programs that helped families at risk of losing homes. The bank says their error lasted from 2010 until 2015, according to an internal review.

Wells Fargo said it set aside $8 million this year to help the affected customers. A spokesman says there's no breakdown of where the foreclosures occurred.

