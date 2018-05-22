Weird and wonderful architecture around the world

Amazing Architecture: A Spotter's Guide, a new guidebook from Lonely Planet, goes deep inside some of the world's most famous buildings, with maps, stats and facts about the Sydney Opera House, New York's Chrysler Building and many other popular landmarks.

The book also spotlights quirky and whimsical architecture around the world. From a big basket in Ohio to a warped house in Poland to a handcrafted terracotta villa in Colombia, these buildings delight the eye and may inspire a trip. See a sampling in the slideshow above.

