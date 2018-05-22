Weird and wonderful architecture around the world
Longaberger Company home office building, Newark, Ohio: This is the building-as-selfie opportunity: a seven-story folly that looks exactly as it says it looks. The "Big Basket" is a retail building that belonged for a long time to an interior decor company which, ahem, sold baskets. Thus did boss Dave Longaberger suggest that it should look like one of its baskets, and history was made – using locally sourced Ohio wood. It’s changed hands since, but the Basket building remains in a proud American tradition: buildings that look like what’s on sale in them. Reproduced with permission from "Amazing Architecture: A Spotter’s Guide," © 2018 Lonely Planet.
The Crooked House, Monte Cassino, Poland: As if to show how the mundane can become marvelous, the Crooked House is a building on a normal shopping street in this seaside town, and it hosts a mall with restaurants, shops and businesses. Rather than go the normal route, however, the architects – inspired by Polish children’s book illustrator Jan Marcin Szancer – went for a wonky fairy-tale route, distorting all the house’s lines to bizarre and comic effect. Sopot’s tourists love it – although some still fear entering.
Metropol Parasol, Seville, Spain: It could be said to be art, not architecture. But the Parasol is definitely a building, soaring over Seville’s once-tired Plaza de la Encarnación, and, at 150 by 70 meters, the largest wooden structure in the world. It was controversial, took ages, cost double its original budget and gained the inevitable nickname Las Setas de la Encarnación – "incarnation’s mushrooms." But as a device to cover a market, provide shade, create museum space and offer tourists a panoramic walkway atop, the Finnish birch-made Parasol is spectacular.
Beijing Olympic Stadium (Bird's Nest): Olympic Games tend to leave a mixed architectural legacy. Some are good, others iffy. The Bird’s Nest, the centerpiece of the 2008 Summer Olympic Games, is one of the former, and with artist Ai Weiwei on board, was the icon of the Games. The design was inspired by Chinese ceramics, and those sinuous steel beams hide supports for the retractable roof. The stadium fell into disuse, but now with a mall and concerts, the Bird’s Nest will live to tangle once more.
Casa Terracota, Villa de Leyva, Colombia: This huge hunk of pottery is the life’s work of environmental activist Mendoza, who built it by hand in a Colombian mountain village, baking the clay in the sun and using recycled junk for many of the fittings. The theme continues inside with clay tables and clay utensils across its two storys. With a great mountain-view location, Mendoza’s ethos was to create harmony between the land and community, and to "transform soil into habitable architecture." So the fact that locals call it the "Casa de Flintstone" won’t faze him.
Cube houses designed by architect Piet Blom, Rotterdam, Netherlands: It’s exhilarating, in a childlike way, to see a house on its side, and these 38 yellow cube houses above the Blaak Station in Rotterdam certainly captivate the imagination. Blom conceived the design of each house as a tree, and their collective bulk a forest, and they’re certainly striking outside: a tumble of squares that make you look anew at the world, as if through a kaleidoscope. They’re fun inside, too, with dramatic spaces giving views over Rotterdam. One enterprising resident even offers tours.
Habitat 67 housing complex, Montreal: The capital of Quebec is loveable, with its rinky-dink center, waterfront and great restaurants. But it’s also a Space Age haven thanks to two events: the Winter Olympics of 1976 and the World Exposition of 1967. Habitat 67 arose from the latter, a block of cuboid homes on the Cité du Havre, overlooking the river. Designed by Israeli-Canadian architect Moshe Safdie to be the Canadian Pavilion for the Expo, the complex experimented with high-quality modular homes in dense urban environments. They still look great, and you can still buy one.
Hang Nga guesthouse, popularly known as the Crazy House in Dalat, Vietnam: Some liken it to a fairy tale – if that’s the case, it’s one of those Grimm ones in which children get eaten. The Hằng Nga guesthouse is like a mash-up of Gaudí, Dalí, Tolkien and Disney: all sinuous twisted forms with hardly a right angle to be seen. With 10 animal-themed guest rooms, each with uneven windows, connected by tunnel-like corridors, the whole effect is organic, enchanting and slightly sinister. The local People’s Committee haven’t always like it, but tourists flock to this unique bothy in lovely, artsy Đà Lạt.
Kunsthaus Graz, Graz, Austria: One of the results of the European Capital of Culture appellation has been to highlight second cities – and this Kunsthaus, also known as the Graz Art Museum, has really helped to put pretty Graz on the map. Perched between the city’s old gables and the river Mur, it works a biomorphic magic with a bubble-like shape and 1,066 acrylic glass "eyes" that twinkle from its skin. Graz locals have taken the "friendly alien" to their hearts and graciously accepted this playful example of "blob architecture" into the more traditional old town.
MMM Corones, South Tyrol, Italy: You want a mountain museum to be spectacular – and with a cantilevered platform gazing across the Italian Alps, the Messner Mountain Museum (MMM) Corones delivers. Top mountaineer Reinhold Messner has established six MMMs, but this one is the pinnacle: surrounded by the splendor of the Zillertal, Ortler and Dolomites peaks. But it’s Hadid’s building that’s the lure: utterly dramatic, with signature curved spaces leading visitors in and out of the mountain itself.
Museum of contemporary art in Niteroi, Brazil: Late architect Oscar Neimeyer designed the capital Brasilia, and his Niterói Contemporary Art Museum (MAC), designed when the maestro was 89, is similarly Space Age, with a saucer-like structure poised over Guanabara Bay, a reflecting pool, a curvy red concrete outdoor ramp, and a nearby beach. Inside what the locals refer to as the UFO, all the furnishings are by Oscar’s daughter Anna Maria.
Pompidou Centre, Paris: When the Centre Georges Pompidou opened 40 years ago it was genuinely new and startling – a colorful "inside-out: boilerhouse particularly noted for its escalators. The Pompidou (aka the "Beaubourg") did more than amuse though; it exceeded all expectations, and with a "multi-disciplinary" ethos and a space outside full of Interrailing students, it changed the face of the modern art museum.
The Egg, a center for the performing arts, on The Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y.: The Egg is an early example of a now familiar idiom – the arts icon that grabs the limelight for a town. In this case the Egg was hatched as part of Nelson Rockefeller’s Empire State Plaza government complex. Ovoid, tilted on an axis and perched on a pedestal, it’s a real eye-catcher. Within there are two theaters, and a stem that descends six storys. The reinforced concrete whopper is much-loved by locals, and N.Y. band They Might Be Giants even wrote a song about it in 2004.
Turning Torso, Malmo, Sweden: Coming on like a tower block suffering a Chinese burn, the Turning Torso is in Malmö’s Western Harbour, near the Öresund bridge connecting Sweden with Denmark, and is a classic bit of post-industrial waterside regeneration. Forged as part of a European housing exhibition, it is the world’s first twisted skyscraper: a jeu d’esprit typical of jokey Calatrava, akin to the figura serpentinata of Renaissance art. Standing brashly at 190 meters, it annoyed the sober Swedes, and replaced a much-loved crane in this ship-building city, but has served well as a gatepost to Sweden.
Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies, Doha, Qatar: It looks like a vast insect, or a new kind of futuristic vehicle, but the Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies, in Doha’s Education City, is in fact a new kind of place of learning – one that melds faith, knowledge and modernity. As Qatar positions itself as a culture hub under Her Highness Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser, this building proposes learning in its very fabric, with five large columns representing the five pillars of Islam, and Arabic calligraphy taking the message forward in sci-fi manner. Reproduced with permission from "Amazing Architecture: A Spotter’s Guide," © 2018 Lonely Planet.

Amazing Architecture: A Spotter's Guide, a new guidebook from Lonely Planet, goes deep inside some of the world's most famous buildings, with maps, stats and facts about the Sydney Opera House, New York's Chrysler Building and many other popular landmarks.  

The book also spotlights quirky and whimsical architecture around the world. From a big basket in Ohio to a warped house in Poland to a handcrafted terracotta villa in Colombia, these buildings delight the eye and may inspire a trip. See a sampling in the slideshow above.

Tallest buildings in the USA
31. Citigroup Center New York City Completed in 1977, Citigroup Center at 601 Lexington Ave in New York City, is 915 ft tall. It is known for it’s slanted roof top, giving it a unique and recognizable place in the city’s skyline.
29. Bank of America Plaza Dallas, Texas The tallest skyscraper in Dallas is the Bank of America Plaza, 72-story structure completed in 1985. It is the third tallest building in the state of Texas. Originally, the plaza was designed to have two towers built, but because of the state of the economy at the time of construction, those plans were discontinued.
28. The Trump Building New York City 40 Wall Street, or The Trump Building, was built in 1930 and briefly held the title of tallest building in the world until being unseated by the Chrysler building, whose developers adjusted plans to make sure their building would surpass its height. Current US president, Donald Trump, bought the tower in 1995.
27. 30 Park Place New York City 30 Park Place in New York City is also known as the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown. It is located in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan and is both a hotel and residential building. It was opened in September of 2016.
26. One Liberty Place Philadelphia, Pennsylvania One Liberty Place is the tallest building in a complex referred to as Liberty Plaza located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One Liberty is 61 stories tall, while its neighboring skyscraper is 58 stories. A bit of controversy surrounded the plans to build the towers because up until that point, no structure’s height had ever surpassed the statue of William Penn on top of Philadelphia City Hall. But fortunately, completion of construction in 1990 was met with enthusiasm, paving the way for future Philadelphia skyscrapers.
25. Key Tower Cleveland, Ohio Located in downtown Cleveland is the Key Tower, a 947 foot skyscraper and the tallest building in Ohio. It was finished in 1991. The building gets its name from its largest tenant, KeyCorp.
24. 70 Pine Street New York City 70 Pine Street is another skyscraper located in New York City’s financial district. It was built in the early 1930s during what was known as the “skyscraper race”. At the time it was completed, it was the third tallest building in the world after the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building.
23. 311 South Wacker Drive Chicago, Illinois 311 South Wacker Drive is located in Chicago and is 961 ft tall. The building was completed in 1990 and is the seventh tallest structure in the city. The building is known for its “crown”, which lights up and makes it the most visible skyscraper at night.
22. Columbia Center Seattle, Washington The Columbia Center in Seattle is the tallest building in the whole state of Washington. The structure was completed in 1985. It has the highest public viewing area on the west coast and also plays host to one of the largest firefighter competitions in the world, The Scott Firefighter Stairclimb.
21. Comcast Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania The Comcast Center tower in Philadelphia, not to be confused with the under construction Comcast Technology Center, was completed in 2008. It is named for the largest tenant in the building. The cable company occupies 89 percent of the skyscraper.
20. 4 World Trade Center New York City 4 World Trade Center is the third building on this list in the World Trade Center complex located in the financial district of New York City. It opened in 2013 and contains 74 floors. Towers 1-3 are all taller than 4, though 2 and 3 are still under construction. Credit:
19. Wells Fargo Plaza Houston, Texas Wells Fargo Plaza in Houston, Texas was completed in 1983 and was originally referred to as Allied Bank Plaza. It is the tallest all-glass building in the Western Hemisphere.
18. Two Prudential Plaza Chicago, Illinois At 995 ft, Two Prudential Plaza in Chicago has the distinction of being the tallest building in the world under 1000 feet. It was completed in 1990 and has 64 stories.
17. JPMorgan Chase Tower Houston, Texas The JPMorgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston is the tallest building in Texas at 1,002 ft and 75 stories. The structure was completed in 1981 and at the time was the 8th tallest building in the world. In September of 2008, the building saw significant damage due to Hurricane Ike.
16. One57 New York City The One57 building at 157 West 57th Street is the 9th structure in New York City on our list. Finished in 2014, it is part residential skyscraper, part hotel. There are 92 luxury condominiums, lending the tower the nickname The Billionaire Building. The lower floors are home to 210 hotel rooms at the Park Hyatt.
15. Franklin Center Chicago The Franklin Center in Chicago was finished in 1989, then known as the AT&T Corporate Center. The building has 60 floors and is the 5th tallest structure in the city.
14. U.S. Bank Tower Los Angeles Completed in 1989, U.S. Bank Tower, also known as Library Tower, was the tallest building in California until the Wilshire Center surpassed it in 2017. It is one of Los Angeles’ most famous landmarks.
13. Bank of America Plaza Atlanta Bank of America Plaza in Atlanta is the 13th tallest building in the US. The 55-floor structure was one of the quickest constructed skyscrapers, taking only 14 months to build. It was completed in 1992.
12. The New York Times Building New York City The New York Times Building was completed in 2007. The structure has 52 floors, a little less than 20 of those belonging to the New York Times media operation.
12. Chrysler Building New York, New York The Chrysler Building is in a tie with The New York Times building for being the 12th tallest building in the US but they are both famous in their own right. The Chrysler Building has its own line in the musical Annie and with its shiny Art Deco-style architecture, it is one of the most recognizable landmarks in the New York skyline. Completed in 1930, it held the title for tallest building in the world for 11 months until the Empire State Building was completed.
11. 3 World Trade Center New York, New York Another under construction building on our list is 3 World Trade Center, a part of the World Trade Center complex and site of the 9/11 terror attacks. Scheduled to be completed in 2018, the building is 1,079 ft tall.
10. Wilshire Grand Center Los Angeles, California Set to open in March of 2017, the Wilshire Grand Center will become the tallest building in California. It will have 73 floors and house 900 proposed hotel rooms.
9. Comcast Technology Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania The Comcast Technology Center will be the tallest building in Philadelphia once it opens, estimated to be in 2018. It will be 60 stories tall.
8. John Hancock Center Chicago, Illinois The John Hancock Center was built in 1969 and is only 8 feet shorter than the Aon Center. On the 44th floor is America’s highest indoor swimming pool.
7. Aon Center Chicago, Illinois The Aon Center in Chicago as 83 floors and is 1,136 ft tall. At the time it was completed in 1974, it was the tallest building in Chicago and the fourth tallest in the world. The Sears Tower was finished only a year later though, quickly claiming the top spot in the city.
6. Bank of America Tower New York, New York Standing at 1,200 ft in Midtown Manhattan is the Bank of America tower. It was completed in 2009 and is known for being a “worldwide model for green architecture in skyscrapers.”
5. Empire State Building New York, New York One of the most famous skyscrapers in the world is the Empire State Building. It was completed in 1931, standing at 102 floors, and was the world’s tallest building for almost 40 years. In 2010, the building underwent a massive renovation and great measures were taken to make the landmark more energy efficient. In 2011, it became the tallest LEED-certified building in the US.
4. Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago, Illinois The fourth tallest building in America bears the name of the current US president, Donald Trump. Trump International Hotel and Tower was completed in 2009 and has 98 floors. The building houses a hotel, condos, retail space, and restaurants.
3. 432 Park Avenue New York, New York At 85 floors, 432 Park Avenue is the tallest residential building in the world and the second tallest building in New York City. It was completed at the end of 2015. The penthouse in the building has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a library. It sold for $95 million to a real estate mogul.
2. Willis Tower Chicago, Illinois Willis Tower, also known as the Sears Tower, is the second tallest building in the US at 108 stories. After its completion in 1973, it was the tallest building in the world, a title it boasted for close to 25 years.
1. One World Trade Center New York, New York The tallest building in America is One World Trade Center, the skyscraper constructed in place of the former Twin Towers after they fell on September 11th, 2001 during the country’s worst terrorist attack in history. It opened in 2015 and stands at 1776 ft, an intentional height commemorating the year of the signing of the US Constitution.


 

