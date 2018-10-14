A Caltrans video of an semi-truck traveling down a narrow highway is going viral.

On Thursday, crews caught a truck traveling along SR-175, in Mendocino County, trying to squeeze through a one-lane section of highway where a retaining wall is being built. Signs are posted along SR-175 between Hopland and Lakeport noting travel is limited to vehicles under 40 feet in total length.

In a Facebook post, Caltrans reminds people that this stretch of highway is limited to vehicles that don't exceed 39 feet in length.

A California Highway Patrol officer told ABC7 they cited the driver for ignoring the warning signs on the restricted roadway.

The driver was not injured, Caltrans said.

Caltrans has to close SR-175 from 5.6 miles east of US Highway 101 to Mathews Road in Lake County to retrieve the semi-truck. The closures take place:

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct.16 and 1

