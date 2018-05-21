CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel is sworn in during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Intelligence May 9, 2018 in Washington.

President Trump will participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Gina Haspel as the CIA Director at 10:35am on Monday. The controversial pick has served 33 years at the CIA, most of it as a covert agent.

Gina Haspel will be the first female director in the 71-year history of the agency.

Senators voted 54-45 to confirm Haspel largely along party lines, but six Democrats voted for her and two Republicans voted against her. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who opposed Haspel, is being treated for brain cancer and was absent.

Haspel's nomination was controversial due to her history at the CIA, including her oversight of a secret "black site" in Thailand in 2002 where suspected terrorists were tortured, and she wrote a 2005 order — at her supervisor's request — to destroy 92 videotapes that showed CIA agents waterboarding prisoners.

Haspel promised senators at her confirmation hearing that she would not restart the torture program if confirmed as CIA director, even if pressed to do so by President Trump. Trump has said in the past that "torture works" and that he would consider using it again.

Haspel will replace Mike Pompeo, who left the CIA late last month to become Trump's new secretary of State. Haspel became deputy director more than a year ago, and has been serving as acting CIA director since Pompeo's departure.

