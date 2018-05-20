SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco couple may have hit a home run in life, but they struck out at their baby's gender-reveal party.

Bay Area native Clarice Guido posted a hilarious video of her throwing a color reveal ball at her husband Saturday evening. Her husband swings, misses and the ball hits the future grandpa smack-dab in the forehead.

With blue powder covering grandpa, the happy couple celebrated and ran into each other's arms.

Photo: @clariceguido

To be fair, the pitch was a little high.

Congrats to the happy couple!

