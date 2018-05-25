MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta officer is being called a hero after he helped saved a two-month-old baby's life last week.

Officer Nick St. Onge went to an apartment on Franklin Gateway just after 7 p.m. on May 15th. When he arrived, Kianna Dorsey was standing in the parking lot holding her granddaughter, 7-month-old Zeona, who was not breathing. The baby was turning blue.

She told the officer that the infant had just finished a bottle.

Dorsey handed the baby over to the St. Onge and he jumped into action. Dramatic video from the officer's body camera and dash camera showed the who event unfold.

"Is she breathing," the officer can be heard asking Dorsey.

"Barely, she won't cry," she answers.

The officer then begins to pat the 7-month-old on the back and performing gentle compressions on her chest for more than two minutes, all the while calling for backup.

"Hey baby, come one baby," the officer pleads, while continuing to pat on the baby's back.

After a few more tense seconds pass, St. Onge heard the sound he was desperate to hear – signs of life from Zeona.

A few more seconds later, the paramedics arrive on scene to hear more healthy cries from Zeona. They took the 7-month-old and the hospital, where family told 11Alive she is doing great and has been released.

11Alive's Natisha Lance spoke to the five-year veteran with the Marietta Police Department to find out what was going through his mind when during the incident. St. Onge said he was focused on his training.

"You just go through what you've been taught," he explained. "You just say, 'OK, this is the next call. I've been trained on how to handle this. Let me go do my job.'"

St. Onge said he recently took a CPR training class that made him prepared for this exact kind of emergency.

