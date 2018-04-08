Amid smiles and diplomatic niceties, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his north Korea counterpart exchanged barbs and accusations Saturday in Singapore.

Washington warned no sanctions would be lifted until North Korea fully denuclearizes and Pyongyang countered it would not be bullied.

At a security conference in the same city-state where President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met two months ago, Pompeo's delegation also delivered a letter from Trump to Kim.

Although Trump has declared North Korea "is no longer a nuclear threat," Pompeo and North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho made it clear in remarks to the the annual ASEAN Regional Forum that the two sides remain far apart on the issue.

Pompeo's comments came one day after a report by experts monitoring U.N. sanctions against North Korea said Pyongyang is continuing with both its nuclear and missile programs. It also said the North was violating sanctions by transferring coal at sea and flouting an arms embargo and financial sanctions.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

I had the chance to speak with my #DPRK counterpart FM Ri Yong Ho @asean today. We had a quick, polite exchange. Our US delegation also had the opportunity to deliver @Potus reply to Chairman Kim’s letter. pic.twitter.com/1DiR6UDj4Q — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 4, 2018

In remarks to reporters in Singapore, Pompeo told reporters the U.S. has new, credible reports Russia is violating the sanctions by allowing joint ventures with North Korean companies and issuing new permits for North Korean guest workers. He said Washington would take “very seriously” any violations, and called for them to be roundly condemned and reversed.

The secretary, in his speech, warned that no sanctions would be lifted until North Korea fully and finally denuclearizes.

Although Pompeo had already left for Indonesia by the time Ri spoke, the North Korean diplomat pulled no punches.

“Confidence is not a sentiment to be cultivated overnight,” he said. “In order to build full confidence between the DPRK and the U.S., it is essential for both sides to take simultaneous actions and phased steps to do what is possible one after another.” North Korea’s official name is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

“Only when the U.S. ensures that we feel comfortable with and come close to it, will we be able to open our minds to the U.S. and show it in action,” he said.

The U.S. has previously rejected calls for a phased approach, insisting on maintaining the sanctions until the North delivers on its commitments.

“What is alarming, however, is the insistent moves manifested within the U.S. to go back to the old, far from its leader’s intention,” Ri said.

The North Korean diplomat said the U.S. has maintained hostility instead of responding in kind to North Korea’s suspension of nuclear tests and missile launches and other goodwill gestures, such as the return of suspected remains of American troops killed in the Korean War.

“The United States, instead of responding to these measures, is raising its voice louder for maintaining the sanctions against the DPRK and showing the attitude to retreat even from declaring the end of war, a very basic and primary step for providing peace on the Korean Peninsula,” he said.

He also accused Washington of taking “extremely inappropriate moves” by discouraging third countries from sending high-level delegations to the North’s 70th anniversary celebrations in September.

Pompeo later tweeted from Indonesia that the two men "had a quick, polite exchange” and noted that the U.S. side had delivered Trump's letter for Kim.

At the forum, Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano weighed in on the dispute between Washington and Pyongyang, saying the rapprochement between the two countries, along with completion of a negotiating draft of the code of conduct, are a breakthrough.

But he added that “like any other breakthrough in diplomatic negotiations, they may lead to something great, they may lead to nothing.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com