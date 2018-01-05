Photos: OneJet chooses Mitchell for new operating base
Pilot Adam Danenberg (right) greets passengers boarding a OneJet flight to Pittsburgh at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee. OneJet has two round-trip flights each weekday between Milwaukee and Pittsburgh International Airport. OneJet began service in Milwaukee in 2015. The airline's business model focuses on city pairs that do not have nonstop service between them and where the company's research shows there is demand.
Passengers arriving from Pittsburgh are given their bags up on arrival by ground crew members Alissa Richter (yellow vest) and Jeremy Brigham (orange vest) at Mitchell. Pittsburgh was among the top-demanded destinations not served by nonstop flights from Milwaukee, officials at Mitchell said when OneJet established its service in Milwaukee.
The interior of a OneJet Hawker 400XP is shown at Mitchell.
OneJet pilot Gary Craig works on a checklist in the cockpit of a Hawker 400XP at Mitchell.
OneJet pilot Adam Danenberg lowers the steps upon arrival at Mitchell.
OneJet ground crew member Alissa Richter directs a plane to the gate at Mitchell.
OneJet ground crew members Alissa Richter (left) and Scott Johnston work at the counter at Mitchell.
A small OneJet logo is on the exterior of a Hawker 400XP at Mitchell.
A passenger waits for a OneJet flight on the mostly vacant lower level of the D concourse at Mitchell. The area was formerly used by commuter flights for Midwest Express.
A passenger waits for a OneJet flight on the mostly vacant lower level of the D concourse at Mitchell. The area was formerly used by commuter flights for Midwest Express.

Upstart airline brand OneJet announced Tuesday that it has entered an agreement to acquire Ohio-based Ultimate Jet Charters.

OneJet, a public charter company whose flights are flown by a contract operator, thinks it can make money by offering business travelers non-stop service between mid-size markets that lack direct links.

OneJet CEO Mathew Maguire said hundreds of non-stop options have disappeared from such markets as carriers American, Delta and United bulked up through mergers. For most mid-sized markets, those companies are now focused on funneling passengers through their hubs on one-stop itineraries.  

With its smaller planes, Maquire believes OneJet can fill a niche for non-stop routes that would be difficult for hub-focused major airlines to serve with aircraft that are often too big for “point-to-point” service between mid-sized cities.

“There are about 1,500 routes in total that have emerged in this post-consolidation environment ... that make a lot of sense for this business,” Maguire said previously to Today in the Sky.

Now, he’s touting the deal for Ultimate Jet Charters as one that will help OneJet continue that effort.

“We think that presents a pretty ripe segment of the market. And we don’t think there are a lot of companies right now that are scaled to take advantage of it. We have been looking for ways to exploit the growth,” he said to USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog for a story on Tuesday’s deal. 

“We really saw it as a turnkey way to accelerate the growth of our business,” Maguire said, noting Ultimate’s history of more than 30 years in the business. “Once the acquisition is complete, we will have 20 aircraft immediately. We expect 25 aircraft by the end of the year."

OneJet has added numerous non-stop routes between mid-sized cities during the past two years. It operates mostly from bases in Pittsburgh and Milwaukee, though it also offers flights on point-to-point routes such as Albany-Buffalo. (MoreBacked by former Midwest Express CEO, OneJet expands in Milwaukee)

In Milwaukee, OneJet secured the backing of influential local aviation executive Tim Hoeksema, former CEO of the now-defunct Midwest Airlines that once was Milwaukee’s beloved hometown carrier. (MoreA comeback for Midwest Express? Effort is underway)

OneJet sells seats on flights flown by operator Contour Airlines that are on a mix of 30-seat Embraer E135 and E145 regional jets as well as on seven-seat Hawker Beechjet aircraft.

With Ultimate Jet Charters, OneJet will take over an operation whose fleet currently includes nine 30-seat Dornier and one 30-seat Embraer ERJ135 regional jets. More Embraer planes are on the way.

OneJet says Ultimate Jet Charters will be integrated into its regional network, alongside current operator Contour Airlines, beginning June 4.

Ultimate Jet Charters also operates scheduled service brand called Ultimate Air Shuttle.

That service, based at Cincinnati’s Lunken Field, will remain independent and continue to operate routes to Charlotte; Chicago Midway; Cleveland Burke Lakefront; Morristown, N.J.; and the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport near Atlanta. Ultimate Air Shuttle also will continue under its own brand for some private charter for corporate and collegiate clients. 

What's next for OneJet after the deal? 

The company says to expect "additional schedule changes and routing adjustments during May as the Ultimate operations are integrated into its network," adding that "several route upgrades as well as new seasonal destinations" will be announced later this month. 

Stay tuned ... 

This image, provided by OneJet, shows and Embraer regional jet in the company's color.
OneJet
