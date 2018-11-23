Two teens, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Utah after they stole a plane and took it for a ride, authorities said.

The boys were arrested near the Vernal Regional Airport, located in northeastern Utah, where they had landed the plane stolen from a private airstrip on Thanksgiving day, said the Uintah County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities believe the boys left a group home earlier in the week, found a tractor and drove it to an airstrip, where they stole a "fixed-wing, single engine light sport aircraft," said the sheriff's office.

The plane was spotted flying over a highway in Uintah County before eventually landing at the airport.

Both teens face multiple charges, said authorities.

