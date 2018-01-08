WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump welcomes a federal court decision that temporarily blocks a deal – reached by his own administration – that would make 3D-printable guns widely accessible online, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said Wednesday.

Sanders said Trump didn't sign off on the settlement that would have allowed the chief promoter of the designs, Cody Wilson and his company, Defense Distribution, to upload plastic gun-making instructions, starting Wednesday, if a federal judge had not issued a temporary restraining order.

"The Department of Justice made a deal without the president’s approval," Sanders said. "On those regards, the president’s glad this effort was delayed to give more time to review the issue and this administration supports the decades-old legislation already on the books that prohibits the ownership of a wholly plastic gun.”

In a Tuesday tweet, Trump said he was "looking into" easy access to blueprints for 3D-printable guns, saying the idea "doesn't seem to make much sense."

The National Rifle Association said even if the blueprints are available, the plastic guns will still be illegal. But gun-control advocates say 3D-printable guns could worsen the epidemic of gun violence in the U.S. and make it easier for terrorists to gain access to a raft of deadly firearms.

On Wednesday, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., announced he will block a State Department nominee’s confirmation until the Trump administration reverses its action.

“You are going to be given the job of implementing this existing terrible policy,” Markey told R. Clarke Cooper, nominee for assistant secretary of State for political and military affairs. “I expect the president to change that policy and to give you the tools which you need to protect against the proliferation of weapons now being downloaded across this planet.”

