President Trump tweeted Wednesday night he'll be back on Thursday for another interview with his go-to morning show, Fox and Friends.

The president closed his tweet with one word: "Enjoy!"

The last time the president called into the Fox show on April 26, the wide-ranging interview led to Trump admitting that his personal attorney Michael Cohen did indeed represent him in the Stormy Daniels case.

And while he denounced his own Justice Department for "witch hunts" targeting him, Trump told the morning anchors that he hadn't been implicated by the raid of documents belonging to Cohen.

So you might expect more on those topics to come out during Thursday's interview, or the president might focus on the pending summit with North Korea or the escalating trade war with China. Trump announced Wednesday evening that he would be calling for tariffs on imported cars, trucks and auto parts, potentially expanding to the auto industry the same protectionist measures he's threatened on aluminum and steel.

Trump said he asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to investigate whether auto imports are a threat to national security. If so, he would be able to institute tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 — one of the strongest trade tools in the president's arsenal.

