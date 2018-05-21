WASHINGTON — President Trump will meet with top Justice, FBI and intelligence officials Monday to discuss congressional requests for information on the investigation into Russian collusion, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

The meeting comes a day after Trump demanded that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI improperly infiltrated his campaign for president in 2016.

The president has been urging his administration to turn over information to congressional Republicans demanding the identity of sources in the probe. Law enforcement and intelligence officials have resisted, saying it could compromise their investigation and imperil covert sources.

In the Oval Office Monday, Trump will meet with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Sanders said. It's scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern Time at the White House.

The meeting was scheduled last week, Sanders said — before Trump tweeted a demand Sunday that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI spied on his 2016 campaign for president.

Trump’s demand was a reference to a New York Times report that a secret FBI source met with Trump campaign official several times during the 2016 campaign. The informant was working for the FBI as part of its ongoing investigation into Russian interference with the American election.

Following Trump’s demand issued via Twitter, the Justice Department announced that it was referring the matter to Justice’s inspector general to determine whether there was “any impropriety or political motivation in how the FBI conducted it counterintelligence investigation of persons suspected of involvement with the Russian agents who interfered in the 2016 presidential election.”

Rosenstein, the top Justice official overseeing the Russia inquiry, issued a separate statement Sunday, warning that if “anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campaign for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action.”

Earlier this month, Rosenstein warned that attempts to derail ongoing inquiries would not be tolerated and dismissed threats of impeachment by some House Republicans.

"The Department of Justice is not going to be extorted," he told an audience May 1 at a Newseum event that was billed as a discussion of the rule of law, the First Amendment and the department’s mission.

