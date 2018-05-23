President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to New York to discuss immigration policy, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: MDEV137

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Thursday applauded the NFL's new policy on the national anthem, saying that he believes the American public pushed the issue forward.

"You have to stand proudly for the national anthem," Trump said in an interview on Fox & Friends. "The NFL owners did the right thing."

Trump’s remarks came a day after the National Football League approved a revised conduct policy that requires players on the field to stand for the national anthem. It allows players who do not wish to stand to remain in the locker room.

The new policy allows individual teams to fine players who do not adhere to the requirements.

At least 24 players kneeling this weekend at NFL stadiums that are now having a very hard time filling up. The American public is fed up with the disrespect the NFL is paying to our Country, our Flag and our National Anthem. Weak and out of control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

Trump made the issue a cause célèbre last year as some NFL players took a knee during the anthem to protest violent interactions between police and African Americans. In September, Trump called on fans to boycott games over the controversy.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast,” the president wrote on Twitter on Sept. 24. “Fire or suspend!”

Trump said during the interview that he didn't believe he is responsible for the policy change.

"This was not me," he said. "I brought it out. I think the people pushed it forward."

