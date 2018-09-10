STAFFORD, Va. — A young, transgender girl was allegedly barred from using both the boys' and girls' locker room during a lock down drill at a Virginia middle school.

During a lock down safety drill at her middle school in Stafford County, last week the LGBTQ rights group Equality Stafford said she was forced to sit alone on the bleachers and then in the hall while everyone else in her physical education class at a Stafford County middle school took shelter in locker rooms.

The teachers were apparently debating which locker room would be appropriate for her.

"During an event that prepares children to survive an attack by actual assailants, she was treated as if she was so much of a danger to peers that she was left exposed and vulnerable," the post said.

Equality Stafford concluded the post by calling on concerned parents, friends, and neighbors to protest at Tuesday's school board meeting.

Schools spokeswoman Sherrie Johnson issued a statement saying that the school district does not comment on individual student cases to avoid divulging confidential information.

"However, the new superintendent has requested a review of all protocols and procedures to ensure that all children are treated with dignity and respect," the statement read. "We take such matters very seriously and they will be addressed. The welfare of all students is of the utmost importance for SCPS."

When asked if the girl should have been allowed into the girls' locker room because she identifies as a girl, Johnson would only reiterate that all the policies, practices and safety procedures are under review.

