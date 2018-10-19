Little Free Library co-founder Todd Bol is shown with the first library he made in Hudson.

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

MILWAUKEE – The Wisconsin man who started the Little Free Library movement died Thursday.

In 2009, Todd Bol of Hudson built a dollhouse-sized case in the shape of a one-room schoolhouse from a recycled garage door and set it up at the end of his driveway. He filled it with books and noticed during a garage sale that more folks spent time gathered around the library than perusing the things for sale.

Inspiration struck and Bol thought, why not build a handful of other cases to install around his western Wisconsin community? From that deceptively simple idea a tidal wave of Little Free Libraries began popping up throughout the U.S. and world.

More than 75,000 Little Free Libraries are now located in 88 countries.

Bol died of cancer in Hudson. He was 62.

In announcing his death Thursday on the Little Free Library website, officials from the nonprofit requested that Little Free Library stewards honor Bol's memory by placing a silver or white ribbon on their libraries.

"Todd spent much of the last decade working toward his vision of a world where neighbors know each other by name, and everyone has access to books," according to a statement on the website.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported Bol was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early October.

Anyone can put up a Little Free Library practically anywhere and attach a small sign that says, "Take a Book, Leave a Book." When registering their library on the nonprofit's website, stewards get a "Little Free Library" sign in the mail and the location is noted on an online map.

In a January 2012 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story, Bol said his goal was to see 2,510 Little Free Libraries around the world – one more than the number of libraries built by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

"It's really captured people's imaginations and spirit," Bol said in 2012, a few months before creating the nonprofit.

The Nelson family poses by the Little Free Library in front of their home in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Standing are Benjamin Nelson, 10, and parents Paul Nelson and Heather Nelson. Seated are Alayna Nelson, 6, left, and Kennady Nelson, 3.

Bob Dohr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

“People constantly say to us, 'Look, I love books. They're part of my soul, they're part of my heart. I just can't see selling them for a quarter at a garage sale, but I can give them to my neighbors,’ ” Bol said.

When Bol founded the nonprofit, several hundred libraries were scattered throughout the U.S. and a handful of countries. But Little Free Libraries didn't simply grow, they exploded in popularity. In November 2016, Bol proudly attached the 50,000th Little Free Library sign to a library at a homeless shelter in Santa Ana, California.

While some are fairly plain weather-proof boxes, many are works of art in all shapes and sizes, including libraries that look like little school buses, barns, snails, cathedrals, open books, ferries, birdhouses and castles.

"We've been told we're a folk art revival," Bol said in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel interview last year.

Bol's brother Tony will take on some of his responsibilities and the Little Free Library board of directors and senior staff are pursuing an interim plan to continue the nonprofit's mission.

The Little Free Library website has set up a place where people can write about their favorite story involving Bol. Donations to the Todd H. Bol Vision Fund to expand Little Free Libraries around the world can be made online.

