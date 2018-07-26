Some of the best tech is on sale at Amazon right now.

Happy Thursday! As we inch closer and closer to the weekend, I need a little distraction AKA online shopping. Thankfully, Amazon has deals and discounts so I don't completely empty my wallet before payday. Today there are great deals on products you didn't think you needed, but definitely do, so getting savings is just a nice bonus.

1. Our favorite handheld vacuum

This deal doesn't suck.

Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

Between getting sand in your car from beach trips to dirt constantly being brought into the house this summer, you're going to want a small handheld vacuum to easily clean everything up in a jiffy. Seriously, I'll only use a handheld vacuum during the week before doing a big cleaning on the weekend. The Dyson V7 Car + Boat is our favorite one because it has a long battery life, powerful suction, and plenty of attachments for all your cleaning needs. Bonus: you can even charge it in your car, if you have the itch to clean during long road trips. Right now, it's dropped back down to its lowest price.

Get the Dyson V7 Car + Boat for $189.99 and save $50

2. A high-powered flashlight that can be recharged

Light the way in any weather with this flashlight.

Anker

You never know when you'll need a good flashlight. There are those times when the power goes, you're inspective dark crevices, or you're just walking the dogs a night. Instead of dealing with the dark, you should invest in a high-powered flashlight. This one from Anker is an upgrade of our favorite affordable flashlight and is incredibly bright with 900-lumen Cree LED, has zoom and five light settings, can stand up to intense weather, and can last up to 13 hours of continuous use. It's also rechargeable, which means you won't have to go digging for those odd-sized batteries that most flashlights tend to use. Right now, you can tack off $8 off the original price.

Get the Anker Bolder LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight for $27.99 and save $8

3. The best portable printer we've ever tested

Print out all your summer memories.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

We live in the day and age where we all have become novice photographers thanks to our smartphones. But printing out these images still isn't the easiest thing to do. But with a portable printer, you can simply link up your phone to it and have tangible photos in a jiffy. The Prynt Pocket is the best one we've ever tested because it's super portable and allows you to attach your phone to the docket rather than using Bluetooth, which speeds up the printing process. Right now, you can get it for its lowest price on Amazon in Mint Green.

Get the Prynt Pocket for $122 and save $27.99

4. A car charger for long road trips

Don't run out of battery when your on the road.

Maxboost

When you're in the car, your phone battery drains pretty quickly between listening to music on your phone and using GPS navigation. Trust me you do not want to be on a road trip with a dead phone, which is why you should invest in a solid USB car charger—like this one from Maxboost. After testing several car chargers, this one was our runner-up because it charged phones the quickest (less than two hours) and has two ports for devices. Right now, it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Maxboost Car Charger for $8.38 and save $1.61

5. Sheet masks for an at-home spa day

Spa day anyone?

Evgeniy Skripnichenko / Getty Images / DERMAL

As a way to treat yourself, a nice bubble bath with a face mask is always a go-to. This set of 16 has more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating with claims of quickly penetrating the skin for visible improvement. With masks like soothing aloe and brightening acai berry, these variety packs are perfect for bridal parties, spa sleepovers, or if you just can't decide which one you want. At less than 50 cents per mask, it’s a great way to stock up.

