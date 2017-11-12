Unless you’ve been held captive by a Wampa, crash-landed a TIE fighter on Jakku or were eaten by the Sarlacc — we see you there, Boba Fett, keep hope alive — it’s probably not news that there's another Star Wars movie heading our way.

With the arrival of Solo: A Star Wars Story (in theaters May 25), nerds and civilians alike will again be busting out their Star Wars tapes and DVDs, special editions or original recipe, and rewatching the nine previous films to get jacked up for the 10th chapter in this galactic saga.

We’re no different. We're binging them again, too, and these are the rankings you’re looking for.

Photos: Revisit the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy
01 / 22
While waiting for 'The Last Jedi,' the next 'Star Wars' movie, don't forget about the first eight. USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler takes a look back at the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy, starting with 'Episode I - The Phantom Menace' (1999).
02 / 22
Ewan McGreggor and Liam Neeson in a scene from the movie Star Wars: Episode One - The Phantom Menace. --- DATE TAKEN: 1999 No Byline LucasFIlm, Ltd. , Source: LucasFIlm, Ltd. HO - handout ORG XMIT: UT90714
03 / 22
(FILES): This undated picture released by Lucasfilm shows Queen Amidala played by actress Natalie Portman, one of the characters of the new movie "Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace". The film, which opens 19 May 1999, has created great expectations among fans. AFP PHOTO/Keith HAMSHERE/LUCASFILM ORG XMIT: LAX02
04 / 22
Liam Neeson and Jake Lloyd in a scene from Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace --- DATE TAKEN: 2000 By Keith Hamshere Lucasfilm , Source: Lucasfilm HO - handout ORG XMIT: PX18451
05 / 22
Ray Park as Darth Maul in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
06 / 22
A scene from the motion picture Star Wars : The Phantom Menace. --- DATE TAKEN: rec'd 04/ 05 No Byline Lucasfilm HO - handout ORG XMIT: ZX33995
07 / 22
(L-R) Liam Neeson as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn, Ray Park as Darth Maul and Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
08 / 22
Hayden Christensen in Star Wars, Episode II: Attack of the Clones. --- DATE TAKEN: rcd 04/02 By Lisa Tomasetti. Lucasfilm HO - handout ORG XMIT: PX70032
09 / 22
Obi-Wan Kenobi played by actor Ewan McGregor (L) and his apprentice, Anakin Skywalker played by Hayden Christensen fly in a scene from their new film "Star Wars Episode II Attack of the Clones" directed by George Lucas which opens on May 16, 2002. Lucasfilm Ltd./Handout NO SALES ORG XMIT: LOA11
10 / 22
Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen in Star Wars, Episode II: Attack of the Clones. --- DATE TAKEN: rcd 04/02 By Lisa Tomasetti Lucasfilm HO - handout ORG XMIT: PX70027
11 / 22
Temuera Morrison as Jango Fett in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
12 / 22
Christopher Lee in a scene from the motion picture Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones. --- DATE TAKEN: rcd 05/02 No Byline Lucasfilm HO - handout ORG XMIT: PX71236
13 / 22
Yoda (voice by Frank Oz) in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
14 / 22
Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen in Star Wars, Episode II: Attack of the Clones. --- DATE TAKEN: rcd 04/02 No Byline Lucasfilm HO - handout ORG XMIT: PX70028
15 / 22
Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
16 / 22
Yoda and Chewbacca in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
17 / 22
(L-R) C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen in a scene from the motion picture Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith. --- DATE TAKEN: rec'd 05/05 No Byline Lucasfilm HO - handout ORG XMIT: ZX35063
18 / 22
Yoda in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
19 / 22
Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, and Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in 'Revenge of the Sith.'
20 / 22
Hayden Christensen in a scene from Star Wars : Episode III Revenge of the Sith. --- DATE TAKEN: rec'd 04/05 No Byline Lucasfilms HO - handout ORG XMIT: ZX34113
21 / 22
Yoda, Ewan McGregor and Jimmy Smits in a scene from the motion picture Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith. --- DATE TAKEN: rec'd 05/05 No Byline Lucasfilm HO - handout ORG XMIT: ZX35182
22 / 22
The Emperor and Darth Vader in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

10. Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999)

George Lucas’ prequels get a bad rap and, well, they kind of deserve it at times. Especially this one. What basically is a two-hour trailer for the rest of Anakin Skywalker’s story is kind of a mess — he was immaculately conceived? What’s this about midichlorians and the Force? The pod-race set piece is fun the first five times yet gets old quick, Darth Maul is the coolest guy in the movie and he's in it for all of three minutes, trade negotiations are not the way to start a sci-fi movie, and as for Jar Jar Binks … yeah. One thing it does do well is set up the political atmosphere that leads to the Empire and introduces Anakin as the chosen one who will bring balance to the Force. Just not in the way anybody expects.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) chase a bounty hunter in 'Attack of the Clones.'
Lucasfilm

9. Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002)

There are so many sleek special effects used in this thing that you miss the trash heaps and spit-and-gum filmmaking of Lucas’ original movies. Also, Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman have ZERO chemistry as doomed lovers Anakin and Padmé — they have a picnic in the middle of the movie, battle monsters together on Geonosis and get married at the end, and yet even a modicum of actual romance isn’t to be found. That all said, Clones isn’t a bad film and it’s pretty good whenever Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is around: His and Anakin’s chase after Zam Wesell is a scene from the great Jedi buddy-cop comedy we never got, and the discovery of the Republic’s clone army on the rainy planet Kamino is obviously important. (Never forget, though: Stormtroopers > clone troopers.)

Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Padme (Natalie Portman) before everything goes bad in 'Revenge of the Sith.'
Lucasfilm

8. Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005)

It’s no coincidence that the prequel that’s closest to the original trilogy in tone, story and theme is the best one. Anakin finally has his full turn to the dark side, though it still seems a little whiplash-y how quickly he goes from broody, anti-authoritarian kid to child-killing, baddest man in the galaxy. And Padmé dying from a broken heart is a little much. However, Yoda takes on Senator Palpatine/Darth Sidious/Emperor in a neato lightsaber battle, when Order 66 comes down it’s a little heartbreaking, and Obi-Wan and Anakin’s violent brawl on Mustafar is arguably the most hellacious in any Star Wars film.

Chewbacca hits the Cannes red carpet for 'Solo'
01 / 11
Wearing nothing but his signature bandolier bag and going barefoot, Chewbacca defied the norms of Cannes Film Festival and joined (from left) director Ron Howard, Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Paul Bettany, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and producer Kathleen Kennedy on May 15, 2018, for the screening of the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
02 / 11
Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," got to enjoy the big night from outside the furry costume, which was occupied by another person. The costumed character took part in promotional events throughout the day at Cannes.
03 / 11
Alden Ehrenreich (from left), Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany walk with Chewbacca along the red carpet before the screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
04 / 11
Chewbacca posed for photographers on the red carpet with the cast and crew of "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
05 / 11
Chewbacca was well-coiffed for his red carpet appearance at Cannes.
06 / 11
Earlier in the day, Chewbacca posed with photographers during the '"Solo: A Star Wars Story" photo call.
07 / 11
Chewbacca strikes a pose with Aiden Ehrenreich and Emilia Clarke during a photo call at Cannes.
08 / 11
Alden Ehrenreich and Emilia Clarke pose with Chewbacca during the "Solo: A Star Wars Story" photo call.
09 / 11
Ron Howard appears to be offering some directing advice to Chewbacca during the photo call for "Solo : A Star Wars Story" at Cannes Film Festival.
10 / 11
Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca in the movie, grabs a selfie with the costumed Chewbacca during photo call at Cannes.
11 / 11
Chewbacca (from left), Donald Glover, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Joonas Suotamo, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany pose during the photo call for "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

7. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

For its maiden standalone voyage, Star Wars brass blended the old — the Rebel Alliance freaking out about the construction of the Empire’s mighty Death Star — with something new: In this case, a war movie digging into the battlefields on land and in space with insurgents rising up against “the Man.” The results are a mixed bag: Ex-con Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) heads up the squad of armed misfits to steal the Death Star plans, though a snarky droid ends up being the best character in the bunch (for the record, K-2SO is way cooler than C-3PO); the Empire is full of bickering bureaucrats, which is fun to watch though bad for getting the Death Star done in a timely manner; and Darth Vader power walks into scenes that both undermine his icon status yet also cement it. While the fan service goes too far — for example, the old-school CGI character who is just as distracting as Jar Jar — Rogue One does introduce some neato supporting aliens like Admiral Raddus, a military mashup of Patton, Churchill and a lobster. 

Han (Alden Ehrenreich) finds himself in dire straits in "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
JONATHAN OLLEY

6. Solo: A Star Wars Story

A young Han Solo movie doesn't sound like a great idea ... until you actually see a young Han Solo movie. Mostly free of lightsabers, Jedi and Rebels, Solo is a Star Wars take on an Indiana Jones jam, and the first movie to tackle the underworld through its most famous anti-hero. This Han (Alden Ehrenreich) is an idealistic sort willing to go to extreme and illegal lengths to see his girlfriend (Emilia Clarke) again. Han and Chewie (Joonas Suotamo) are awesome together, Han and Lando (Donald Glover) aren't bad either, it boasts a bunch of new creatures and crooks, and the film even ties into Star Wars past in surprising fashion. This, not Rogue One, should be the template for future spinoffs.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' world premiere brings out galaxy of stars
01 / 15
Emilia Clarke (who plays the character Qi'Ra) shone at the world premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on Thursday night. Here are the stars from the opening night of the "Star Wars" spin-off.
02 / 15
Donald Glover plays a young, rogue gambler Lando Calrissian.
03 / 15
Alden Ehrenreich plays a young Han Solo in the spinoff movie opening May 25.
04 / 15
Emilia Clarke and Alden Ehrenreich plays lovers in "Solo."
05 / 15
Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson posed for a photo on the carpet.
06 / 15
Thandie Newton plays the outlaw Val in "Solo."
07 / 15
Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton pose together on the red carpet.
08 / 15
Woody Harrelson, who stars as Tobias Beckett, signs autographs for fans.
09 / 15
Paul Bettany, who plays Dryden Vos, gives a wave on the red carpet.
10 / 15
Ewan McGregor played a young Obi Wan Kenobi in the "Star Wars" franchise.
11 / 15
Filmmakers (Back Row) Jonathan Kasdan, Simon Emanuel, Lawrence Kasdan, Joonas Suotamo, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Paul Bettany, John Powell, Jason McGatlin, Chewbacca, (Front Row) Alan Horn, George Lucas, Clint Howard, Ron Howard, Emilia Clarke, Alden Enrenreich, Donald Glover, Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Alan Bergman pose together in front of the Millennium Falcon parked on the premiere red carpet.
12 / 15
Chewbacca let out a might roar from the red carpet.
13 / 15
Marilou York and husband Mark Hamill, better known as Luke Skywalker, attended the premiere.
14 / 15
The Millennium Falcon landed on the red carpet for the premiere.
15 / 15
Chewbacca greets Alden Enrenreich (his old pal Han Solo) on the red carpet.

5. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

For those who love spectacular space battles, the cute audacity of porgs and bad guys with British accents snarling, “Rebel scum,” there’s a lot to love in writer/director Rian Johnson’s Episode VIII. Fans have plenty to unpack in a lengthy runtime and Last Jedi, like other franchise vehicles, demands repeat viewings, but Luke Skywalker is the coolest he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back. Plus, the next-generation heroes of the Resistance take a great leap in being a real rebellion like we saw in the original trilogy. Johnson is also winningly subversive, having Luke call out his own past and challenging the foundation that Lucas put in place 40 years ago — one character even says, “Good guys, bad guys. Made-up words.” The galaxy is no longer a hotbed of chosen ones, a place where a nobody, a lowly First Order janitor or a Resistance mechanic, can save the universe — a switch from the days of Anakin and Luke. Last Jedi is unsurprisingly dedicated to “our princess” Carrie Fisher, and her final role speaks volumes to the legacy of the core characters played by Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, yet also points out the need for fresh icons to take the franchise to new heights.

The Millennium Falcon escapes an exploding Death Star in 'Return of the Jedi.'
Lucasfilm

4. Return of the Jedi (1983)

Let’s just put this out there now: Ewoks aren’t that bad. And the alien creature quotient is at an all-time high when you toss in Jabba the Hutt’s crew, Admiral Ackbar and Nien Nunb. What makes this movie so special are all the satisfying conclusions. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) says goodbye to Yoda in a touching moment, Leia (Carrie Fisher) finding out about her sibling connection to Luke is emotional but not cloying, the Rebel Alliance vs. Empire space sequence is a highlight, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) is less of a scoundrel than ever, and Luke and Vader’s climactic father-son throwdown is a thing of redemptive wonder. Check yourself for a pulse if you’re not getting the chills after Vader tosses the Emperor down a shaft or when he says “Let me look on you with my own eyes” to Luke before dying. A perfect ending — at least until ol’ George went and got rid of the Ewoks’ celebratory “Yub nub” song and stuck young Anakin in the Dead Jedi Ghost Club.  

Rey (Daisy Ridley, left), BB-8 and Finn (John Boyega) hightail it in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'
Lucasfilm

3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Director J.J. Abrams introduces the best characters since fans first laid eyes on Han, Luke and Leia. Rey (Daisy Ridley) is wicked smart and a capable hero in a universe with the baddies of the First Order on the warpath, ex-Stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega) and Han are brothers from another mother, X-Wing pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) is as cool and refreshing as a tall glass of blue milk, and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) does his best Vader impression as a maniacal villain with some serious emotional issues. Abrams gets dangerously close to recycling old material, but instead he uses those familiar motifs to set the stage for an exciting third trilogy and crafts arguably the best final shot ever in a Star Wars film. 

Photos: Relive the original 'Star Wars' trilogy
01 / 25
While you wait for the new movie 'The Last Jedi,' let's take a look back at the original 'Star Wars' trilogy, starting with 'Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977).
02 / 25
In this 1977 image provided by 20th Century-Fox Film Corporation, from left, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill are shown in a scene from "Star Wars" movie released by 20th Century-Fox. From the set of ìStar Wars: Episode VIIî in Abu Dhabi, director J.J. Abrams announced the launch of Star Wars: Force for Change, a campaign to raise funds for United Nations Childrenís Fundís (UNICEF). The campaign will run from 12:01 a.m. PDT on May 21, 2014, until 11:59 p.m. PDT on July 18. (AP Photo/20th Century-Fox Film Corporation) ORG XMIT: CAET583
03 / 25
(GANNETT PHOTO NETWORK) Veteran actor Alec Guinness in a scene from "Star Wars." (GNS Photo) ORG XMIT: GPN19
04 / 25
DATE TAKEN :1994---Darth Veder from the film Star Wars ORG XMIT: UT2982
05 / 25
This battle is pretty important.
06 / 25
DATE TAKEN: Unavailable---Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill from the film "Star Wars." ORG XMIT: UT27349
07 / 25
DATE TAKEN: 1997--- Harrison Ford and Jabba the Hutt in an enhanced scene from Star Wars Special Edition. ORG XMIT: UT38752
08 / 25
(L-R) Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Kenny Baker as R2D2, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, Harrison Ford as Han Solo and Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
09 / 25
Star Wars V - The Empire Strikes Back cd cover. --- DATE TAKEN: Rec'd 08/04 No Byline Sony Music HO - handout ORG XMIT: ZX24464
10 / 25
Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Yoda (voice by Frank Oz) in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
11 / 25
(L- R) Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia and Harrison Ford as Han Solo in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
12 / 25
DATE TAKEN: 1980--- Mark Hamill rides a Tauntaun on the ice planet Hoth in a scene from The Empire Strikes Back Special Edition. ORG XMIT: UT40102
13 / 25
Harrison Ford (L) as Han Solo and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
14 / 25
DATE TAKEN: 1997--- Mark Hamill in a scene from The Empire Strikes Back Special Edition. ORG XMIT: UT40296
15 / 25
A scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
16 / 25
Carrie Fisher (L) as Princess Leia and Harrison Ford as Han Solo in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
17 / 25
Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Kenny Baker as R2D2, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
18 / 25
Star Wars VI - Return of the Jedi cd cover. --- DATE TAKEN: Rec'd 08/04 No Byline Sony Music HO - handout ORG XMIT: ZX24465
19 / 25
Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher, left), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in a scene from "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." (Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.) ORG XMIT: GPN9
20 / 25
Anthony Daniels as C-3PO and Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
21 / 25
DATE TAKEN: na--- Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in "Return of the Jedi." ORG XMIT: UT40437
22 / 25
Ian McDiarmid as The Emperor in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
23 / 25
A scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
24 / 25
Harrison Ford as Han Solo in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
25 / 25
David Prowse as Darth Vader (voice by James Earl Jones) and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' Credit: Lucasfilm [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

2. Star Wars (1977)

Whether Han shot first or not, the original remains the real deal mostly because of all the great character moments. Luke is a whiny farmboy who has big dreams when he looks out over the two-sun horizon of Tatooine and he knows his destiny lies beyond. Old “Ben” Kenobi explaining to Luke that Darth Vader “murdered” his father Anakin, a scene that has much more richness revisiting it later. Han cynically explaining that hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster, though it seems like he’s trying to convince himself of this a bit. C-3PO constantly complaining to R2-D2 and Artoo taking it like a champ. And Leia putting on a brave face as she faces Vader and the destruction of her planet. Even Vader feeling there’s something up when Luke makes his trench run on the Death Star. We don’t need to know much about their history or where they come from to quickly fall in love with all these players as they begin a long journey that is still going.

Darth Vader has a honest conversation with his son in 'The Empire Strikes Back.'
Lucasfilm

1. The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Simply the best. It might rank highly just due to AT-ATs, the Imperial Walkers that are arguably the coolest things that have ever stomped across a movie screen. Yet there is so much greatness to Empire on a surface level but also digging deeper. Vader’s reveal to Luke about being the kid’s father is an all-time truth bomb, and is made better when compared to Luke’s visions of the man behind the mask when training with Yoda. Luke training with Yoda and each kinda getting ticked off at the other is priceless. But really Empire is like a Star Destroyer full of these scenes: Han saving Luke in the deadly cold of Hoth by warming him up in Tauntaun guts; Lando Calrissian betraying his old friend Han in order to save his city; Han and Leia’s "I love you/I know” exchange before the smuggler gets frozen in carbonite. And on and on. Once could argue that it’s one of the best sequels of all time but for this series at least, it’s the chapter that takes a cool sci-fi fairy tale with Arthurian overtones and sent it on its way to being a masterwork of storytelling.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com