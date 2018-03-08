Each week, USA TODAY's OnPolitics blog takes a look at how media from the left and the right reacted to a political news story, giving liberals and conservatives a peek into the other's media bubble.

This week, President Donald Trump celebrated more good economic news when it was announced that the U.S. GDP grew by 4.1 percent last quarter. While the president is overstating when he says we are experiencing the "greatest economy in American history," it is a fact that indicators from the stock market to unemployment are all signaling that happy days are here again.

Conservatives believe Republicans can ride the strong economy to midterm victories despite the scandals plaguing the president. Liberals, on the other hand, argue that Trump's economic policies are a short-term stimulus that won't last and that unfairly benefits the wealthy.

Conservative bubble: Trump haters gaslighting Americans on economy

"Democrats and Never-Trump Republicans are making every excuse in the book to spin Trump-inspired economic growth as bad," wrote former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. "They accuse Trump supporters of 'gaslighting' the news all the time, yet they are the ones gaslighting America into believing that the great news about the economy is horrible."

Lewandowski goes on to show the flaws in arguments from conservative anti-Trumper David Brooks and Democratic House candidate Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, who have tried to throw cold water on the positive economic data. He says the "gaslighting" will continue through the midterm election despite the "fact that President Donald J. Trump’s policies have made the economy much better than during the Obama years."

Liberal bubble: Trump leading us to economic chaos

Author Nomi Prins says in The Nation that there are five factors that highlight "the bleakness and chaos that may lie ahead as the damage to the economy and our financial future comes into greater focus": trade wars, auto wars, banking deregulation, tax cuts and Trump's attacks on the Federal Reserve.

"Each arbitrary bit of presidential pique, each tweet and insult, is a predecessor to yet more possible economic upheavals and displacements, ever messier and harder to clean up," Prin says. "Trump’s America could easily morph into a worldwide catch-22. The more trust is destabilized, the greater the economic distress. The weaker the economy, the more disruptable it becomes by the Great Disrupter himself. And so the Trump spiral spins onward, circling down an economic drain of his own making."

Conservative bubble: Trump has Democrats singing same tax-and-spend song

Democrats, "whose policies of tax, spend and regulate, are being reversed," have no hope against Trump's economic success except for the "vain hope that 'scandal' and Russian 'collusion' will lead to Trump’s downfall," writes Cal Thomas for Fox News Opinion.

"The left is coming up with all sorts of excuses, including the export of large amounts of soybeans, to explain 4.1 percent GDP growth as a one-off," Thomas says. "Some of the same 'experts' who claimed such growth was impossible now say it is unsustainable. Let’s recall that other 'experts' said there was no way Donald Trump could beat Hillary Clinton."

Liberal bubble: Economy may not be enough to save Republicans

"It is not clear that the economy will be enough to save the Republicans from the damage that President Trump has caused them through his time in office," writes Princeton history professor Julian Zelizer in an op-ed for CNN. He goes on to cite examples from 1966 to 2014 to show how midterm elections rarely go well for the party in power, even with a strong economy.

"The benefits that a President and his party should naturally expect to enjoy from a booming economy might be undercut by the fears that this administration is corrupt and compromised," Zelizer says. And, ironically, Trump's "overwhelming and perpetual presence in the public square" makes it hard to keep voters' attention on the economic news.

Conservative bubble: Economy will lead GOP to midterm victory

"Trump dominates the news through his daily tweets, outrageous statements and personal charisma," Keith Koffler writes for NBC Think. "This means Trump will effectively be on the ballot in every congressional district and in every state where there’s a Senate race – and as long as he keeps talking about the economy, it’s a good place for him to be."

A 4.1 percent economy is not just a tool Trump can use on the campaign trail to boost Republicans. It’s a weapon he can use to slay Democrats. Trump, being Trump, will deploy all kinds of rhetoric, some of it necessary to help bring out his base. But if he is disciplined enough to make the economy his headline, he could well be dealing with a Republican Congress for at least two more years.

Liberal bubble: Hidden dangers in Trump growth spurt

"Many economists suspect that the recent good news could well be paving the way for a significant slowdown, and quite possibly a recession, in 2020, as the boost from tax cuts and higher government spending fades," writes The New Yorker's John Cassidy. "It is at least conceivable that Trump could fall victim to a boom-bust cycle of his own making."

Outside of a few redoubts of supply-side economics, such as the White House, the consensus among economists is that the effects of the stimulus will be strictly temporary, and that, once it fades, over-all economic growth will slow sharply.

