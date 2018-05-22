The most popular U.S. beach destinations on Pinterest
Nokomis Beach, Fla.
Sunset Beach, North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii.
Kiawah Island, S.C.
Driftwood Beach, Ga.
Orange Beach, Ala.
Hidden Beach, Lake Tahoe, Calif.
Papakolea Beach, Big Island, Hawaii.
Crystal Beach, Texas.
Pfeiffer Beach, Big Sur, Calif.
Ruby Beach, Wash.
Siesta Beach, Fla.
Imperial Beach Pier, San Diego.
Nauset Beach, Cape Cod, Mass.
Secret Beach, Kauai, Hawaii.
Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.
Hanauma Bay, Honolulu.
Coronado Beach, San Diego.
Ka'anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
Meyers Beach, Wis.
Cannon Beach, Ore.

Pinterest is perhaps best known for its active communities around interior design and fashion, but travel has become one of its most popular categories. This makes it the popular social site a great guide for what the travelers are interested in at any given time.

USA TODAY asked Pinterest to identify hot beach destinations based on where users are posting photos from. The list reveals some perennially popular spots, but also many hidden gems across the USA. See Pinterest's top trending beaches in the slideshow above, and dive deeper on your favorite destinations with the links below.  

More: Last-minute Memorial Day travel deals and discounts

World's best beaches: 2018 TripAdvisor award winners
TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa)
No. 2. Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida. Less than thirty minutes south of Sarasota, Siesta Beach on Siesta Key is renowned for its eight mile stretch of sugar-fine, quartz-white sand. It’s also a great spot for kids to collect seashells and sand dollars. “It is a very large beach that accommodates lots of people — it has lots of parking, picnic tables, BBQ, there is also a snack shop. It gets very crowded so timing is important,” added a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Tropical Beach Resorts, from $295 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $238 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to SRQ (Sarasota)
No. 3. Ka'anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii. Among the most visited beach in West Maui, this area is a popular spot for quiet relaxation or water sports. It’s also famous for the daily cliff diving ceremony off of the beach’s northernmost cliffs known as “Puu Kekaa” or Black Rock. According to a TripAdvisor reviewer, “Amazing this time of year. Right from the beach we saw amazing whale breaches. The sand is amazing and the beach is well kept up!” • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Lahaina Shores Beach Resort, from $289 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $382 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to OGG (Kahului)
No. 4. South Beach – Miami Beach, Fla. People watching is a great pastime in Miami's South Beach, which draws celebrities and models. Travelers love the wide, fine, white sand-covered beaches as well as the surrounding area, known for wild nightlife and excellent restaurants. “Direct access to the beach! The promenade is always full of people walking, biking and strolling with their dogs and families. Very clean and well-kept area,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Room Mate Lord Balfour, from $264 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $107 round-trip from LGA (New York) to MIA (Miami)
No. 5. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve – Honolulu, Hawaii. Located on the southeast coast of Oahu, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is one of Hawaii’s most popular natural attractions. Travelers note that the beach is good for swimming, snorkeling, sunbathing and picnicking. According to a TripAdvisor user, “One of my favorite places to visit in Hawaii. I sincerely appreciate the staff’s every effort to preserve and respect marine/aquatic life. I would have given it a 5 star except for the very limited parking.” • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Park Shore Waikiki, from $186 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $416 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to HNL (Honolulu)
No. 6. Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla. With miles of sun kissed beachfront and an easy walk from many hotels, restaurants and activities, Fort Lauderdale Beach is a favorite among travelers. Families often rave about the beach’s cleanliness, warm water, on duty lifeguards, and beautiful palm trees. “Nice place to enjoy the Atlantic breezes and take in the sun rays. It is beautifully maintained and very clean. Also there are many establishments across the boulevard where you can have food and drinks,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Snooze, from $240 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $99 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to MIA (Miami)
No. 7. Saint Pete Beach, Fla. Saint Pete Beach is famous for its golden-white sand and aquatic activities, such as parasailing, stand-up paddle boarding and windsurfing. This gorgeous, laid-back beach is also known for glorious sunsets. “The sand is soft and easy to walk on. The water was gentle and clean. The place is well-groomed and offers a huge expanse of play area,” commented a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Postcard Inn on the Beach, from $264 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $193 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to TPA (Tampa)
No. 8. Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Fla. Hollywood Beach is well known as a family-friendly place due to the calm water, available bathroom facilities, live entertainment and the nearby restaurants across the large Boardwalk. “Hollywood Beach is clean and beautiful. The boardwalk is great for biking, walking, enjoying a meal or drink at a restaurant. Many places to stay right on the boardwalk,” added a TripAdvisor user. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hyde Resort & Residences, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $77 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to MIA (Miami)
No. 9. Santa Monica Beach, Calif. This popular beach is a favorite among television and movie producers and has a great surrounding area with its world-famous Pacific Park seaside amusement park. Travelers can soak up the sun on the three mile coastline with mountain views and walking and biking paths. “It's a lovely beach: large and spacious with great views up and down the coast. The breeze from the Santa Ana Winds always feels good,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ocean View Hotel, from $288 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $101 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to LAX (Los Angeles)
No. 10. Lanikai Beach – Kailua, Hawaii. Located on the Windward Coast of Oahu, the name Lanikai means “heavenly sea,” and travelers rave about this small half mile strip of beach. Beachgoers often take advantage of the many water activities, such as canoe tours, kayak rentals and snorkeling. “Another beautiful Hawaiian beach with golden sand, gentle breeze and surf, and amazing coral reefs just offshore,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Lotus Honolulu at Diamond Head, from $242 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $356 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to HNL (Honolulu)
No. 11: Panama City Beach, Fla.
No. 12: Waikiki Beach, Oahu, Hawaii.
No. 13: Kailua Beach Park, Oahu, Hawaii.
No. 14: Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
No. 15: Napili Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
No. 16: Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
No. 17: Hapuna Beach, Hawaii.
No. 18: Poipu Beach Park, Kauai, Hawaii.
No. 19: Manhattan Beach, Calif.
No. 20: Pacific Beach, San Diego.
No. 21: Race Point Beach, Provincetown, Mass.
No. 22: La Jolla Shores Park, San Diego.
No. 23: Driftwood Beach, Sarasota, Fla.
Coligny Beach, S.C.
No. 25: Virginia Beach, Va.
TripAdvisor's top-ranked beach in the world is Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ports of Call Resort, from $270 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $364 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to PLS (Providenciales)
No. 2. Baia do Sancho, Brazil. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Beco de Noronha Pousada, from $297 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $1490 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to FEN (Fernando de Noronha)
No. 3. Varadero Beach, Cuba. • TripAdvisor is unable to offer information about accommodations in Cuba at this time, due to U.S. government restrictions on travel to Cuba.
No. 4. Eagle Beach, Aruba. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, from $298 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $372 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to AUA (Oranjestad)
No. 5. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Compass Point Dive Resort, from $250 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $380 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to GCM (Grand Cayman)
No. 6. La Concha Beach, Donostia, Spain. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hotel de Londres y de Inglaterra, from $172 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $588 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to BIO (Biscay)
No. 7. Clearwater Beach, Florida. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor. • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa)
No. 8. Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Firefly Beach Cottages, from $67 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $318 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to MBJ (Montego Bay)
No. 9. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ocean Blue & Sand, from $204 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $268 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to PUJ (Punta Cana)
No. 10: Playa Norte, Isla Mujares, Mexico. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hotel Bucaneros Hotel & Suites, from $90 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $200 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to CUN (Cancun)
No. 11: Elafonissi Beach, Greece.
No. 12: Falesia Beach, Portugal.
No. 13: Fig Tree Bay, Cyprus.
No. 14: Bournemouth Beach, UK.
No. 15: Anse Lazio, Seychelles.
No. 16: Manly Beach, Australia.
No. 17: Santa Monica State Beach, California.
No. 18: Agonda Beach, India
No. 19: Kleopatra Beach, Turkey
No. 21: Galapagos Beach at Tortuga Bay, Ecuador.
No. 21: Spiaggia Dei Conigli, Italy.
No. 22: Sharm El Luli, Egypt.
No. 23: Nungwi Beach, Zanzibar.
No. 24: Punta Uva, Costa Rica
No. 25: White Beach, Boracay Malaysia
