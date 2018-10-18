Models like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner no doubt fill up your Instagram feed – but which models around the world garner the most search traffic on the Internet?

SEMrush data provider conducted a study on the most popular fashion models on the web based on average monthly searches – and some of the results may surprise you!

Not only does the list feature runway royals like Adriana Lima and supermodel starlets like Bella Hadid, it also highlights a few celebrity models who are more known for other careers like acting, singing or politics.

Here are the models that made it to the top 10 list:

10. Adriana Lima

Brazilian model Adriana Lima poses as she arrives on May 16, 2018 for the screening of the film "Burning" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLIALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1511B8

ALBERTO PIZZOLI, AFP/Getty Images

The Brazilian bombshell racks up 823,000 average searches a month, according to SEMrush's study results. Lima is an OG Victoria's Secret Angel, starting back in 1999.

9. Lana Del Rey

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Lana Del Rey attends the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV) ORG XMIT: 775070430 ORIG FILE ID: 873292182

Andreas Rentz, Getty Images for MTV

We all know Lana as the "Summertime Sadness" songstress, but she also has a side venture as a professional model, signing with Next Model Management agency back in 2012. She scores around 1,220,000 searches monthly.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

8. Heidi Klum

German model Heidi Klum arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP)VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_19W779

VALERIE MACON, AFP/Getty Images

Klum ties with Del Rey at around 1,220,000 monthly searches. The German model has done way more than rock the runway, however. She's also a TV personality, actress and business woman.

7. Bella Hadid

US model Bella Hadid presents a creation by Off-White during the Spring-Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris, on September 27, 2018. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP)FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_19I7U8

FRANCOIS GUILLOT, AFP/Getty Images

Another model that comes in around 1,220,000 is Bella Hadid. Younger sister to model Gigi, Bella has made her own name in the fashion industry, walking in shows from Versace to Fendi.

6. Dakota Johnson

epaselect epa07097998 US actress Dakota Johnson arrives at the gala presentation of the film 'Suspiria' at the BFI London Film Festival 2018, in London, Britain, 16 October 2018. The festival runs from the 10 to 21 October. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL ORG XMIT: NGH50

NEIL HALL, EPA-EFE

Another multi-talented star – actress and yes, model, Johnson scores around 1,500,000 monthly searches. Johnson signed with IMG Models in 2006.

5. Kate Upton

FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Kate Upton arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Shares of Guess are falling after Upton posted about company’s co-founder Paul Marciano on social media on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2018. Guess couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYJK501

Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Upton comes in at number five with 1,500,000 average monthly searches. She got a big career push after being named the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Rookie of the Year after her 2011 appearance in the magazine.

4. Ivanka Trump

epa07086907 First daughter Ivanka Trump delivers remarks during the annual meeting of the Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on the White House complex, in Washington, DC, USA, 11 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS ORG XMIT: MRX06

MICHAEL REYNOLDS, EPA-EFE

Before she was first daughter, she was a fashion model. With 1,500,000 average monthly searches, Trump hits the list at number four. Among her notable modeling gigs is a print advertisement for Tommy Hilfiger and runway show for Versace.

3. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne attends the premiere of 'Her Smell' at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, September 9, 2018. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP)GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: Toronto i ORIG FILE ID: AFP_18Z3Y1

GEOFF ROBINS, AFP/Getty Images

The brow queen comes in at number three with 1,830,000 monthly searches. Delevingne is also an actress, author and singer.

2. Gigi Hadid

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation during the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli fashion show, as part of the Women's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion week in Milan, on September 22, 2018. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_19C0AX

MIGUEL MEDINA, AFP/Getty Images

The older Hadid sister garners around 1,830,000 monthly searches thanks to her massive following (on Instagram alone she has over 43 million followers). She's walked for major fashion brands including Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Michael Kors and more.

1. Kendall Jenner

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Spring/Summer 2019 Runway Show at World Trade Center on September 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Longchamp) ORG XMIT: 775224872 ORIG FILE ID: 1029408578

Sean Zanni, Getty Images for Longchamp

With an incredible 2,740,000 average monthly searches, the oldest Jenner sister makes the top of the list. Signing with Wilhelmina Models in 2009, she began modeling at the young age of 14 and has since walked for countless major labels including Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain and more.

More: Kendall Jenner says interview that angered models 'twisted' her words: 'I was misrepresented'

More: Melania Trump look-alike says she's getting death threats after racy T.I. video

Famous models, then and now

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com