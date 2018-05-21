Columbine, Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas and now Santa Fe. All these schools share the same senseless and tragic experience.

Ten more innocent lives lost in another deadly school shooting. It comes just three months since the last tragedy that left our nation asking what can be done.

Now, just two days after this latest attack, a heart-broken community gathering for the first of 10 funerals. Leaders in Texas are now promising change. It comes as this devastating loss once again prompts politicians to take action against the continuing violence we've seen around the country.

“My goal is to ensure swift and meaningful action,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The governor was among those attending funerals for the victims. His promise, changes to prevent senseless tragedies.

“The people here in Santa Fe and as well as in schools across the state of Texas, they deserve swift action, that's why we're going to start round table discussions on Tuesday,” Abbott said.

Friends and family gathered Sunday to mourn the loss of loved ones taken on what started as a beautiful Texas day. Among the 10 killed was a 17-year-old exchange student from Pakistan who has no family here in the U.S and two teachers.

“We can't fight hate with hate, you got to fight it with love, you can bring everyone together,” a friend said.

Meanwhile, the suspect 17-year-old suspect has been charged with murder after surrendering to police. He admitted "to shooting multiple people” with a shotgun and a revolver taken from his father, who legally owned the weapons.

Parents of those killed were reported saying, that these kids should worry about things like getting a driver's license or making plans for summer jobs, not worrying about an active shooter on school grounds.

